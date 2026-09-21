Commanders Owner Magic Johnson Sends Strong Message on Jayden Daniels Injury

The Washington Commanders suffered a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, dropping their record to 0-2 on the season. As if that wasn’t bad enough, star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury along the way that forced him out of the game, and he appears set to miss several contests as a result of this ailment.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in this game, and for those keeping track, this is the exact same injury he suffered midway through last season, which caused him to miss four games. Nobody knows how long Daniels will be out for just yet, but team owner Magic Johnson offered a brief update on his status on Monday afternoon.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels enjoyed an electrifying rookie season with the Commanders that seemed to solidify his status as the team’s quarterback of the future. Since then, though, injuries have plagued Daniels, as he is once again going to miss time, which could tank Washington’s playoff hopes before the season really gets underway.

Daniels was single-handedly keeping the Commanders’ offense afloat against the Cowboys, as he completed 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 69 yards on seven carries. On the final play of the first half, though, Daniels’ elbow became visibly dislocated when he tried to brace himself after he got tangled up with one of his offensive linemen.

Marcus Mariota is a serviceable backup, but Washington isn’t going to be the sort of team it expected itself to be without Daniels on the field. The team is still working on figuring out Daniels’ recovery plan, but in the meantime, Johnson decided to check in on his team’s star quarterback, revealing he is in good spirits despite his discouraging injury.

I just had a good check-in call with our Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels! I was happy to hear that he’s in good spirits, and I’m praying for a safe and healthy recovery 🙏🏾,” Johnson said in a post on X.

Jayden Daniels Set to Miss Time for Commanders After Latest Injury

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As noted above, Daniels missed four games with this same injury last season, but considering how this is his second time dealing with this issue, the Commanders might hold him out a little longer this time around in an effort to ensure that when he does come back, he will be good to go. Four games seems like the minimum amount of time Daniels will be out for, with a stint on injured reserve appearing likely.

For however long Daniels is out for, Mariota will be the guy replacing him, and while he has experience running this offense, the Commanders are going to have to get creative when it comes to finding a way to make his life easier under center. Unfortunately, things won’t be getting any easier for this team, as they are set to face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.