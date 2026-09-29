Commanders Eyeing $62 Million Former Starting Safety

The Washington Commanders were focused on the secondary free agent market Tuesday. According to the NFL transaction wire, the team had four defensive backs try out for the team.

The list of four defensive backs included veteran safety Marcus Williams.

Over nine NFL seasons, Williams has started 106 games for the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. Last season, he appeared in three contests for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his nine campaigns, Williams has made about $62.9 million according to Spotrac.

Veteran Safety Marcus Williams Tries Out for Commanders

Getty The Washington Commanders tried out four defensive backs, including safety Marcus Williams, on Tuesday.

Of the four defensive backs at Commanders tryouts Tuesday, Williams had, by far, the most NFL experience.

Williams joined the Saints as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. New Orleans picked him at No. 42 overall as part of an historic draft class for the club. In addition to Williams, the Saints picked cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Alex Anzalone, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

In five seasons with the Saints, Williams started all 76 games in which he played. He registered 320 combined tackles with 38 pass defenses and 15 interceptions from 2017-21.

Williams then started 30 games for the Ravens from 2022-24. He had 61 combined tackles with eight pass defenses and tied a career-high with four picks in 2022.

Williams joined the Chargers in late October last year. He initially signed with the team’s practice squad. Williams dressed for three games for the Chargers in December.

He has been a free agent since then.

Williams turned 30 years old at the beginning of this month. Judging that he was on a practice squad last season, the safety is past his prime. But he might still be able to provide a lot of experience as a depth defensive back for a club.

Washington Tries Out 3 Other Defensive Backs

Getty Beau Brade was one of four defensive backs to try out for the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

Williams wasn’t the only former Ravens safety to try out for the Commanders on Tuesday. Beau Brade was teammates with Williams during his rookie season in 2024.

Brade made the Ravens roster as an undrafted rookie that year. He played in 11 games, focusing mostly on special teams. Last season, he played 193 special teams snaps and just one defensive snap in 15 contests for the New York Giants.

The other two defensive backs to try out for the Commanders on Tuesday were Daijahn Anthony and Darren Hall. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Anthony in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his first two seasons, he appeared in 18 games for the Bengals.

Hall was a fourth-round selection for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He’s played in 48 games for the Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Hall started 12 of those contests.

Clearly, the Commanders are interested in veteran safeties. Williams offers the most experience, but all four defensive backs that visited Washington on Tuesday have multiple years of experience on a team’s active roster.

The Commanders could add to their secondary ahead of Week 4 when the team will face the Indianapolis Colts in London.