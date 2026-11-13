Commanders Top Fit for Ex-Eagles Deep Threat WR After Giants Win

The Washington Commanders did not make any significant moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this week, which looks like more of a mistake now after they defeated the New York Giants on the road during a “Thursday Night Football” showcase in Week 10.

One area Washington could use help is at the wide receiver position. Stefon Diggs had a big night in New York, hauling in six catches for 83 yards and the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, while third-round rookie Antonio Williams also shined brightly with two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

But absent star Terry McLaurin and with other injuries impacting the position group, a recently released member of the Philadelphia Eagles with straight-line speed who can serve as a legitimate deep threat is the sort of addition worth taking a swing on in Washington.

Hollywood Brown Officially Free Agent as of Friday

Former first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown parted ways with the Eagles this week after the team started the campaign 2-7 amid a rash of injuries and then began to accumulate significant draft assets for the coming years as perhaps the biggest sellers of the 2026 trade deadline.

“Sources: The #Eagles are waiving WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved,” Jordan Schultz reported Thursday, November 12. “Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown was officially a free agent as of Friday afternoon. The wideout is not subject to the waiver wire process as an eight-year veteran, which means he will be able to negotiate, and ultimately sign, with any team he likes.

Brown has tallied 376 catches for 4,385 yards and 33 TDs over his career, averaging 11.7 yards per reception. He is 29 years old.

Jayden Daniels Could Use More Explosive Pass-Catchers

Washington found a way to save its season yet again on Thursday night for what felt like the second or third time this year. They did it in Week 3 against the visiting Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks with backup QB Marcus Mariota starting and Jayden Daniels injured.

It was Daniels’ turn in Week 8, when he led Washington to a 17-point victory over the Eagles following a disastrous tie against the Giants in overtime at Northwest Stadium in Week 5, a narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 6 and a Week 7 bye.

The Commanders couldn’t find a way to get past the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, then had just four days to prepare for a rematch with the Giants in New York. Daniels tossed two interceptions late in the game, but Washington was able to recover and score the go-ahead touchdown with just under one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

And while JJ McCarthy played reasonably well for the Giants, he could not cap off the evening with a game-winning drive. Instead, it ended with an interception by the Commanders, which moved the team to 3-5-1 with eight games remaining on the schedule.

Next up for Washington is the juggernaut offense of the Cincinnati Bengals, and keeping pace with that group’s average of 30 points per game is going to require some explosive playmaking.

There is no guarantee the Commanders can get such contributions from Brown, particularly right away. But Washington will have a better chance with him than without, so a phone call and an offer to Brown’s agent make plenty of sense.