Commanders Pushed to Make ‘Most Important Move’ for Underachieving 1st Rounder

The Washington Commanders can’t be so desperate — so down on their luck — that they continue to pour bad money on top of bad money with defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Payne is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, which didn’t stop Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton from saying a contract extension for the 2018 1st-round pick (No. 13 overall) is the most important contract move the Commanders can make this offseason.

“One way or another, the Commanders should address Payne’s contract situation,” Moton wrote on June 20. “He hasn’t been able to match the pass-rushing production from his 2022 Pro Bowl campaign. Washington can attempt to trade him and save $22.4 million in cap space, cut him to save $17.4 million or sign him to an extension that lowers his $28 million cap number for the year. In an ideal scenario for both sides, the Commanders retain Payne at a lower cost and secure his short-term future in contract season.”

Payne, 29, is in the final season of a 4-year, $90 million contract extension in 2026 and, by any metric, is grossly overpaid. The better move, by any metric, would be a trade.

Pre-Draft Trade Pitch Sent Daron Payne to AFC

Fox Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano thought Payne could be prime trade bait for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the NFL Draft, swapping Payne for a 2026 3rd round pick and a 2026 4th round pick.

A more realistic move, now, might be for a 2027 3rd-round pick — especially with a team willing to take on Payne’s full note.

“Payne had 11.5 sacks in 2022 and looked like one of the best defensive tackles in the league,” Vacchiano wrote. “Since then, on some bad Washington defenses, he’s had just 11 sacks in three seasons. But he’s only (29) and his ceiling remains high, making him worth the gamble for the Jags. He’d give them the interior pass rush they were so obviously lacking last season. With Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen on the edge, Payne could make a big difference playing next to Arik Armstead in the middle. He’s in the final year of his contract, and due about $21 million, which could keep his trade price out of the first two rounds.”

Payne Called Top Trade Option for Commanders

It wasn’t long after the Commanders finished a miserable, 5-12 regular season that Payne’s name started popping up in trade rumors.

Pro Football Focus listed Payne among its Top 15 NFL Trade Candidates in January — shortly after the Commanders finished a 5-12 regular season after going 12-5 and making it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

“The Commanders are a team under heightened pressure in 2026 following a 5-12 campaign this past season,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Washington must improve its defense after ranking 31st in EPA per play allowed, which might include trading Payne up front. The longtime Washington standout has declined of late, playing three straight seasons with an overall PFF grade below 61.5 … Payne is not performing to the level of his lucrative contract. Now 28 and a free agent after next season, the Commanders may shed some payroll and pursue younger upgrades.”