NFL Analyst Names Commanders Receiver Who’s ‘Really Important’ for Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have done a lot to set 2024 NFL draft second-overall pick Jayden Daniels up for success, but the most important move might have been signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz in free agency.

NFL Films and ESPN Matchup analyst Greg Cosell told ESPN’s John Keim how Ertz “might be more of a safety valve-type receiver, which is a really important player for a young quarterback. And Ertz knows how to find open spots versus a zone, he knows how to play off leverage on man coverage. He’s one of those guys that could end up, assuming health, that catches a lot of ball for nine yards a catch, but ends up being a really important player.”

How Zach Ertz can help Jayden Daniels: https://t.co/RxTQsoCESi — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2024

That’s quite the endorsement for a 33-year-old who landed on injured reserve with a quad strain last season. The setback was the latest in a long line for Ertz, who has missed 17 games the last two years.

Yet, there are good reasons for Cosell to be touting the importance of Ertz. Those reasons begin with his scheme fit.

Zach Ertz a Seamless Scheme Fit for Commanders

Ertz already knows this offense well, having played for coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when the latter was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Commanders can expect the three-time Pro Bowler to make a seamless transition to a new team.

It will help there are aspects of Ertz’s game that translate well to any scheme. Traits like a keen understanding of coverage concepts and how to exploit them.

Knowing what his quarterback needs makes Ertz an invaluable check-down target. He proved as much with this catch against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, highlighted by Pro Football Culture.

Kyler Murray to Zach Ertz over the middle #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/SZe5DhsU5O — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 30, 2022

Ertz quickly got across the face of his nearest defender and split both linebackers covering the middle. It was an expert demonstration of how to win between the numbers.

Having a player with Ertz’s skills encouraged Kingsbury to change his offense. As Keim noted, “One coach who has faced Kingsbury multiple times said he likes how Kingsbury has evolved as an offensive coach in the NFL. The coach said early in his Arizona career, Kingsbury did not throw enough between the hashes — they were 25th in his first two seasons. But in his final two seasons, Arizona ranked 13th.”

More than targeting certain areas of the field with greater frequency, Kingsbury began featuring tight ends once Ertz arrived in Arizona during the 2021 campaign, per Keim: “The Cardinals were 12th in his first year and 10th in his final three years combined using two-tight end sets. Arizona also ranked 30th in his first two seasons and 15th in his final two years in passes to the tight end.”

Ertz can have a similar impact for the Commanders, although he might have to share the load with rookie Ben Sinnott. This year’s second-round pick is already being touted for a big role thanks to Kingsbury.

Sinnott’s rapid development can ease the workload on ageing Ertz, but having two safety-first targets at tight end will only help Daniels.

Jayden Daniels Primed to Succeed Early as a Passer

His awesome rushing skills, evidenced by 1,134 yards on the ground during his final season at LSU, often overshadow Daniels’ talent throwing the ball. Yet, Cosell made it clear the Heisman Trophy winner has a “willingness to work through the progressions and make progression-read throws, and particularly make throws in the middle of the field, between the numbers.”

Daniels sounds primed to target the areas where Ertz does his best work. It’s an early indicator the two can form a useful and prolific partnership.

Washington’s first-year signal-caller will need that kind of connection with a proven commodity like Ertz. There aren’t many more established playmakers in Daniels’ supporting cast, save for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who thrives when attacking vertically from the perimeter.

Keeping Ertz healthy and involved can be the key to how Daniels navigates his introduction to the pros.