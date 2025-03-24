Commanders Predicted to Land ‘Best Ball-Hawking Safety’ in 2025 Class

The Washington Commanders posted a positive turnover margin during the 2024 NFL season. But that was due to an offense that averaged fewer than one giveaway per week.

On defense, the Commanders finished in the bottom third of the league with 17 takeaways. That could change, though, in a big way if Washington lands a defensive playmaker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz predicted the Commanders to do just that, slotting Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts to Washington at No. 29 overall.

“Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class, thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football,” wrote Liskiewitz. “That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes.”

Over the past two seasons, no FBS defender posted more interceptions than Watts, who had seven picks in 2023 and six during 2024. Watts made the All-American team both seasons.

Watts registered 134 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss, 14 pass defenses, and two forced fumbles from 2023-24 as well.

Commanders Safety Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

No defensive back played more for the Commanders last season than veteran safety Jeremy Chinn. But Washington lost Chinn in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 11 the Commanders signed veteran safety Will Harris to a two-year, $8 million deal. The contract could be worth up to $10 million.

Given that financial commitment, it’s unclear if Washington views Harris as a definitive starter. Harris also possesses a lot of versatility, so he could play a safety/linebacker hybrid role on the Commanders defense.

If Washington elects to not address its secondary at No. 29 overall, Harris has the experience to be a starter for the Commanders in 2025. But signing the veteran won’t rule out Washington drafting a safety such as Watts.

After all, the team has 1,021 defensive snaps to replace. That’s how often Chinn played during the 2024 campaign.

Harris played more than 1,000 defensive snaps during the 2021 campaign for the Detroit Lions. Last season, he lined up for 861 defensive snaps with the New Orleans Saints.

Washington’s other starting safety, Quan Martin, is set to return. The Commanders also have safeties Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens and Ben Nikkel on their roster.

How Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts Potential Fits With Washington Commanders

With the sizable hole left from Chinn’s departure, there is room for Watts to play immediately on Washington’s defense. As previously explained, the Commanders could use his ability to take away the ball.

Washington had seven interceptions last season, which was only one more than Watts had for Notre Dame. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns had fewer picks in the NFL than Washington’s defense last season.

Other NFL draft analysts share Liskiewitz’s concern for Watt’s tackling abilities. But ball skills should make the Notre Dame product one of the most coveted safeties in the 2025 class.

“Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety.

“The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.”

The ESPN 2025 NFL Draft big board ranked Watts third-best among all safeties. However, ESPN also had Watts rated No. 67 overall, which would slot him as a third-round selection.

ESPN’s Steve Muench sounded confident, though, that Watts could outperform his third-round ranking.

“He’s at his best breaking on the ball in off-man and zone,” Muench wrote. “Watts reads receivers, gets his eyes on the quarterback and jumps routes.

“He takes sound angles and limits production after the catch. He’s an instinctive and disciplined run defender. He reacts quickly, beats blockers to the point of attack and fills gaps as a run defender.”