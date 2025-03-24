Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Predicted to Land ‘Best Ball-Hawking Safety’ in 2025 Class

  • 30 Shares
  • Updated
Dan Quinn Xavier Watts
Getty
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz predicted head coach Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders to select Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.

The Washington Commanders posted a positive turnover margin during the 2024 NFL season. But that was due to an offense that averaged fewer than one giveaway per week.

On defense, the Commanders finished in the bottom third of the league with 17 takeaways. That could change, though, in a big way if Washington lands a defensive playmaker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz predicted the Commanders to do just that, slotting Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts to Washington at No. 29 overall.

“Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class, thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football,” wrote Liskiewitz. “That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes.”

Over the past two seasons, no FBS defender posted more interceptions than Watts, who had seven picks in 2023 and six during 2024. Watts made the All-American team both seasons.

Watts registered 134 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss, 14 pass defenses, and two forced fumbles from 2023-24 as well.

Commanders Safety Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

No defensive back played more for the Commanders last season than veteran safety Jeremy Chinn. But Washington lost Chinn in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 11 the Commanders signed veteran safety Will Harris to a two-year, $8 million deal. The contract could be worth up to $10 million.

Given that financial commitment, it’s unclear if Washington views Harris as a definitive starter. Harris also possesses a lot of versatility, so he could play a safety/linebacker hybrid role on the Commanders defense.

If Washington elects to not address its secondary at No. 29 overall, Harris has the experience to be a starter for the Commanders in 2025. But signing the veteran won’t rule out Washington drafting a safety such as Watts.

After all, the team has 1,021 defensive snaps to replace. That’s how often Chinn played during the 2024 campaign.

Harris played more than 1,000 defensive snaps during the 2021 campaign for the Detroit Lions. Last season, he lined up for 861 defensive snaps with the New Orleans Saints.

Washington’s other starting safety, Quan Martin, is set to return. The Commanders also have safeties Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens and Ben Nikkel on their roster.

How Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts Potential Fits With Washington Commanders

With the sizable hole left from Chinn’s departure, there is room for Watts to play immediately on Washington’s defense. As previously explained, the Commanders could use his ability to take away the ball.

Washington had seven interceptions last season, which was only one more than Watts had for Notre Dame. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns had fewer picks in the NFL than Washington’s defense last season.

Other NFL draft analysts share Liskiewitz’s concern for Watt’s tackling abilities. But ball skills should make the Notre Dame product one of the most coveted safeties in the 2025 class.

“Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety.

“The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.”

The ESPN 2025 NFL Draft big board ranked Watts third-best among all safeties. However, ESPN also had Watts rated No. 67 overall, which would slot him as a third-round selection.

ESPN’s Steve Muench sounded confident, though, that Watts could outperform his third-round ranking.

“He’s at his best breaking on the ball in off-man and zone,” Muench wrote. “Watts reads receivers, gets his eyes on the quarterback and jumps routes.

“He takes sound angles and limits production after the catch. He’s an instinctive and disciplined run defender. He reacts quickly, beats blockers to the point of attack and fills gaps as a run defender.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Michael Gallup's headshot M. Gallup
Allan George's headshot A. George
Eddie Goldman's headshot E. Goldman
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Will Harris's headshot W. Harris
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Foster Sarell's headshot F. Sarell
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Laremy Tunsil's headshot L. Tunsil
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff

Comments

Commanders Predicted to Land ‘Best Ball-Hawking Safety’ in 2025 Class

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x