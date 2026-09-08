Commanders Receive Terrible Omen Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

The Washington Commanders are entering a pivotal season. Year three of the Jayden Daniels – Dan Quinn – Adam Peters era needs to show signs of life. After shocking the league with an NFC Championship Game appearance during the trio’s first year together, year two left much to be desired after injuries derailed the season.

The organization is attempting to rebound in 2026, but they just received an omen that predicts the franchise’s downfall.

Around the NFL Writer Nick Shook just placed the Washington Commanders at 31 on his Week 1 Power Rankings List.

“After losing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps and missing center Nick Allegretti for most of August due to a calf strain, things appear rather dire up front for Washington. The Commanders produced a dreadful showing in a joint practice with the Ravens, then followed that up by getting destroyed by Baltimore in the preseason finale. Washington knows it needs to keep Jayden Daniels healthy in order to be competitive, and right now, I’m afraid for the quarterback’s well-being Sunday in Philadelphia.”

Commanders Need To Protect Jayden Daniels For Team To Have Success

The organization’s success revolves around the health of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders’ signal caller bore the brunt of the injury train in 2025 as he missed time on three separate occasions due to a knee sprain and elbow dislocation.

Entering 2026, protecting Daniels was the priority, but injuries and misplaced support leave that area in doubt.

As Shook alluded to, the offensive line has been in flux since Tunsil’s injury. The aforementioned “joint practice” with the Ravens led The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala to label the Commanders’ front as “inoperable.”

Now that line is about to line up against a front-seven that Pro Football Focus ranked as the fourth-best in the league entering 2026.

The team will also have to face a much-improved Dallas Cowboys defensive front and a Giants D-line littered with first-round picks twice a year.

On top of that, they will also face the Seahawks, Rams, and Texans this season, three teams regarded for their ferocious fronts.

All in all, the Commanders’ line will have a lot to handle in 2026.

Still, Commanders right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. remains confident.

Commanders Still Provide Promise For 2026 Despite Offensive Line Concerns

Conerly prefaced concerns by pointing out that no one has seen much of the team’s starting five linemen play together yet.

“I feel like there’s only been so much put out there of all of us, all five being out there at once,” Conerly Jr. stated.

“Working throughout the offseason, just knowing the amount of work that everyone’s put in…we’ve came so far…If there was like this narrative about us in the spring…alright, it could have been true. But at the same time, we have been working our a– off. There is no reason for there to be a false negative without a game being played yet.”

While Conerly Jr.’s comments frame Washington’s line conundrum as a misconception. Cause for concern is warranted.

However, even with that concern, the team being ranked one away from last spot on Shook’s Power Rankings feels overdramatic.

Daniels is still a young and ascending quarterback. The team also improved his supporting cast after adding Stefon Diggs and Chig Okonkwo as pass catchers to pair with Terry McLaurin.

They revamped their defense, adding several younger players, including 2026 first-round pick Sonny Styles.

There should be as much optimism as pessimism heading into the season. If Daniels can stay on the field, the team has a chance to recapture its 2024 form.

Perhaps they should be granted the benefit of the doubt. At least more than teams like the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons.