Jayden Daniels’ Former Head Coach Debunks QB’s Biggest Criticism

The Washington Commanders are seeking a bounce-back tour in 2026. Just one season after shocking the NFL with an NFC Championship game appearance, the Commanders missed the postseason entirely. While the ship wasn’t sailing smoothly anyway, the biggest reason the team sank in 2025 was injuries. Washington had several notable players miss significant amounts of time, including Terry McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, Marshon Lattimore, Sam Cosmi, Trey Amos, Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., and, of course, the face of their franchise, Jayden Daniels.

The second-year signal caller only started seven games after missing time initially with a knee sprain before coming back and sustaining a rather gruesome elbow dislocation that eventually ended his season. Despite being 6’4’’ and 210 pounds, Daniels slim frame, combined with his inability to stay on the field last season, has many fans and analysts concerned about his long-term durability. Washington fans, in particular, may have some post-traumatic stress after watching how Robert Griffin III’s career played out. RGIII was another number two overall pick who, despite his rookie year success, couldn’t outrun the injury bug.

However, despite the questions about whether Daniels can stay on the field, his former Arizona State head coach, Herm Edwards, attempted to debunk the criticism that he was “injury-prone”.

Jayden Daniels Never Missed Time at Arizona State University

“Jayden’s got to stay healthy, he knows that,” Edwards stated in an appearance on Good Morning Football. “I love the kid. I mean, imagine what he did in his first year. This team has the potential to do that when he’s healthy. He’s just got to stay healthy. And then people say he gets hurt a lot. He doesn’t. He never got hurt for me at all at Arizona State. Played every game. Came to every practice. So I don’t want to hear that.”

Edwards coached Daniels at ASU from 2019 to 2021 across 29 games, which is a legitimate sample size.

Apart from a concussion he sustained during the 2023 college season at LSU, the only time Daniels has had to miss across five college seasons and two NFL seasons was the 10 games in 2025.

It will remain to be seen how his durability progresses throughout his career. However, regardless of his health, Daniels is an electric player. Edwards heaped praise on him by comparing him to a former All-Pro.

Jayden Daniels Reminds Herm Edwards Of Randall Cunningham

“You know who he reminds me of? And I told him this when I first met him…Randall Cunningham,” Edwards stated. “Same stature. Height-wise, Randall was kind of thin like Jayden. But the same mechanics, the way he throws the football, his ability to run, make plays. So, I think, when you look at Washington, if he can stay healthy, this team is good. They’ve got a good football team.”

Beyond the physical similarities, Cunningham was an equally electric player. He was a two-time First-Team All-Pro, the 1990 PFWA MVP, and the 1992 Comeback Player of the Year. While perhaps the ladder is an award you never hope you’re in consideration for, Daniels will have an opportunity to walk away with it next season. Of course, everything hinges on how Washington’s season pans out next year, which, as many, including Edwards, have alluded to, relies on Daniels health.