Commanders GM Speaks out Nick Allegretti Injury Absence

Center has been a major storyline for the Washington Commanders the past several weeks. That’s likely to continue until the team’s projected starting center, Nick Allegretti, proves to be healthy and can be a serviceable starter.

The alternative is putting faith in a sixth-round rookie.

Although that rookie showed progress through the preseason, he’s obviously not an ideal Week 1 starter. With that in mind, Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the challenges of not having Allegretti on the field.

“Not having Nick for most of camp was something we had to work through, but we have a ton of confidence in him,” Peters told reporters Wednesday. “He’s played, I think, 3,000-some-odd snaps in this league. And he’s played good football for us before. He went through the whole offseason, so we’re really confident.

“He’s not a guy that needs a ton of reps, especially from a mental standpoint.”

Allegretti is entering his eighth NFL season. He’s spent the past two years with the Commanders mostly playing guard.

Commanders GM Adam Peters Tries to Ease Tensions at Center

Getty Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed Nick Allegretti’s absence Wednesday.

Peters did what he could to save face with the team’s center situation Wednesday. The GM is facing significant criticism in the media for not doing more to address the offensive line.

Yes, the Commanders have faced unfortunate injury luck already in the 2026 campaign. In addition to Allegretti, starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also out and dealing with a much more serious injury. Tunsil has a torn triceps and might miss the bulk of, if not all, the season.

Allegretti has a nagging calf injury.

But the fact remains head coach Dan Quinn previously hasn’t expressed as much confidence in Allegretti’s ability to just step into the center job without many repetitions before the regular season.

“For sure there’s some [concern],” Quinn told reporters on August 20. “Anytime you’re not getting a lot of reps for a whole training camp, that’s a big deal.

“Even for a player as experienced as Nick is, you want time on task. The silver lining is the imaging — no setback into that space. But just not quite there yet.”

Nick Allegretti Transitioning to Center

Getty Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed Nick Allegretti’s injury absence on Wednesday.

Allegretti has seven years of NFL experience, which Peters alluded to Wednesday. But the lineman has played a lot more at left and right guard than he ever has at center.

Last season, he lined up for 100 snaps at center, which set a new career high. Over his career, he’s received 178 snaps at center during the regular season compared to 2,051 at left guard and 284 at right guard.

That’s why it was so crucial for Allegretti to get training camp and preseason repetitions this summer. He could have received more snaps at center in a week of camp than he has in his entire career.

The fact Allegretti missed that opportunity, and the Eagles fierce interior defensive line is on the schedule for Week 1, has Commanders pundits and fans unease.

But there’s nothing anyone can do about it now. When Allegretti is healthy enough to play, he will start in front of rookie center Matt Gulbin. And the Commanders will just have to hope the veteran can hit the ground running after not getting repetitions in the preseason.