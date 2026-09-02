Commanders’ Nick Allegretti Delivers Strong Message on Center Drama

The situation at center has continued to be a focal point for the Washington Commanders as the team prepares for the quickly approaching regular season.

The hope is veteran offensive lineman Nick Allegretti will be ready to start at center when the Commanders open the season versus the Philadelphia eagles on September 13. But the veteran is still dealing with a nagging calf injury.

Allegretti spoke to reporters about his ailment along with the situation he and the team face trying to replace former Pro Bowler Tyler Biadasz.

“I understand that’s kind of part of the deal. Obviously, when you move on from Tyler, that was something that the media was going to grab onto,” Allegretti told reporters Tuesday, via 7News DC’s Scott Abraham. “I just appreciate the staff giving myself and Matt trust at that position.”

With Allegretti sidelined, sixth-round rookie Matt Gulbin is practicing with the first-team offense at center. The veteran commended Gulbin for the work he has put in with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Matt has been doing an incredible job. Really good opportunity for him to be thrust in there, getting a ton of reps with Jayden at a young age. He’s been doing a hell of a job.”

Allegretti is trying to transition to center for the 2026 season. The last time he was a regular in the lineup, he started at left guard in 2024.

Getty Washington Commanders center Nick Allegretti addressed his injury status and how the team is doing at center entering the 2026 regular season.

One thing that might be overlooked in Washington’s situation at center is the tough situation the organization has placed Allegretti in. Yes, he received a great opportunity to be a starter this season, but at a position where he doesn’t have a lot of experience.

Allegretti also isn’t being asked to replace a Joe Schmoe. While he didn’t make the Pro Bowl for the Commanders, Biadasz was a 2022 Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys. Biadasz started 31 games for Washington from 2024-25.

With his comments Tuesday, Allegretti seems to recognize the media’s scrutiny at center would be happening whether he was the top Biadasz replacement or not. Really, it’s the Commanders’ plan at center that’s potentially flawed.

Of course, Allegretti’s calf injury has exacerbated the situation. The veteran addressed his health with reporters Tuesday as well.

“I felt good the last two days,” Allegretti said. “I felt good the four or five days prior to getting out to practice, so just continuing to stack good days in front of each other. We’ve got one more big one tomorrow before taking a couple days off. Looking forward to that.”

The veteran lineman added that it was difficult for him to sit out training camp and the preseason. Allegretti described the entire process as “frustrating” but emphasized that his focus has to be on not missing the regular season.