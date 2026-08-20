Commanders’ Dan Quinn Provides Concerning Update on Injured New Starter

Overall, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave a positive update on center Nick Allegretti while speaking to reporters Thursday. The veteran left Wednesday’s practice with calf tightness, but Quinn told the media the imagining on the center’s leg came back clean.

Still, Quinn didn’t provide an overall terrific injury update on Allegretti. That’s because the center hasn’t practiced much with his new teammates and will be out until at least Sunday.

“Yeah, for sure there’s some [concern],” admitted Quinn on Thursday. “Anytime you’re not getting a lot of reps for a whole training camp, that’s a big deal.

“Even for a player as experienced as Nick is, you want time on task. The silver lining is the imaging — no setback into that space. But just not quite there yet.”

Quinn added that Allegretti will not play Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason against the Detroit Lions. The interior offensive lineman will undergo further evaluation Sunday.

Allegretti is entering his third season with the Commanders this fall. Last season, he only started four games total at center and right guard.

The veteran entered this year’s training camp as the team’s projected starting center.