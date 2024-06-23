Nick Bosa Praises Commanders’ Hidden Gem

The Washington Commanders got a good one when they signed Clelin Ferrell in 2024 NFL free agency. At least that’s according to All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa, who heaped praise on his former teammate with the San Francisco 49ers.

The two played together during the 2023 campaign, when Ferrell started every game for the eventual NFC champions during the regular season. Bosa was left impressed, per Jennifer Lee Chan of 49ers on NBCS (h/t JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports): “This is important from @jenniferleechan on new Commanders DE Clelin Ferrell: ‘100 percent effort guy…Nick Bosa said that Ferrell was the guy that had the best effort on the defensive line.'”

That’s high praise from a four-time Pro Bowler like Bosa whose own game is based on a considerable amount of hustle. His words hint Ferrell could be something of a hidden gem along a retooled line set to be key to head coach Dan Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.’s defensive schemes.

Nick Bosa’s Praise Proves Clelin Ferrell Can Be a Bargain

Ferrell’s arrival on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million went under the radar somewhat amid the slew of other moves the Commanders made during free agency. Yet, the player selected fourth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft has the chance to continue the career revival he started last season.

Four generally disappointing seasons with the Raiders were followed a by a solid year with Niners. Ferrell logged 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, seven QB knockdowns and 14 pressures, per Pro Football Reference.

One of his best effort plays was this run stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

The second effort here personifies what Bosa was talking about. It’s also a level of industry the Commanders didn’t always see from Chase Young, who joined Ferrell with the 49ers after a mid-season trade back in October.

Young often flattered to deceive, despite costing the Commanders the second-overall pick back in 2020. Ferrell’s extra graft, earned for a fraction of the price, can make him a true bargain.

Commanders Still Loaded Up Front

Playing on San Francisco’s loaded defensive front helped Ferrell improve, but it’s not as if he isn’t surrounded by talent in Washington. Especially since the Commanders restocked the line with fellow ends Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Dante Fowler Jr.

Both played for Quinn with the Dallas Cowboys and know how to win off the edge. Their chances will be better thanks to the strength of Washington’s interior D-line.

That’s where formidable tackle tandem Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen reside. There’s ample depth behind the duo thanks to this year’s second-round pick Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, along with Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway III.

Quinn will be able to rotate this group freely and keep fresh pass-rushers on the field, the way he did in Dallas. Ferrell can take advantage of both the rotation and double teams inside to win outside thanks to his hands technique.

Skilled use of hands helped Ferrell get home against the Raiders last preseason, per Day.

The combination of momentum from last season, a quality supporting cast and the right scheme fit can help Ferrell exceed expectations as a productive member of a deep line group.