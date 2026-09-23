Commanders Lose $13 Million Starter Before Seahawks Showdown

The Washington Commanders already suffered a potential knockout blow to their season after quarterback Jayden Daniels exited Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys with a dislocated elbow, but the hits keep on coming.

John Keim of ESPN reported via X on Wednesday, September 23 that safety Nick Cross is also going to miss the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an injury of his own.

“Dan Quinn said there’s no update on Jayden Daniels because he’s seeing another specialist today. Clearly he won’t play Sunday,” Keim wrote. “Nick Cross also has been ruled out Sunday because of an internal injury. LB Frankie Luvu, TE Chig Okonkwo and DL Javon Kinlaw will be wait-and-see. RG Sam Cosmi is in the concussion protocol.”

Nick Cross Suffered First Serious Injury of Career 2 Games Into Tenure With Commanders

Cross joined the Commanders during the offseason on a two-year deal worth $13 million. He started both games he has played with Washington.

The 25-year-old defensive back was a third-round pick out of Maryland in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts, playing in all but one regular season game over the course of his tenure in the AFC South Division.

Cross also started 38 games in Indy, including all 34 of them over his final two years with the franchise. He has tallied 11 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, across his 109 snaps with the Commanders defense this season.

Jayden Daniels’ Immediate Future Still Murky After Suffering Elbow Injury Against Cowboys

The news on Daniels was less of a surprise, as the same elbow dislocation cost him four games last season.

However, until the quarterback finishes up with his second, third, fourth and how ever many other opinions he plans to get, the team will not be able to offer clarity on how long he might be out.

Daniels could potentially return after just two or three weeks, though likely outfitted with a cumbersome brace on his non-throwing arm, which he would wear for the remainder of the season.

On the other end of spectrum of outcomes, Daniels could miss extended time if he and the Commanders decide he should pursue surgery to strengthen the joint to avoid yet another re-injury.

Washington will host the Seahawks on Sunday in the Commanders’ home-opener. Seattle is 2-0, despite an injury to starting QB Sam Darnold early in their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. However, Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday and could be back in a starting role by the time kickoff rolls around.