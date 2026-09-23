Commanders Get Bad Injury News on QB Jayden Daniels

You did not have to be a trained medical professional to diagnose Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with a dislocated elbow in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that Daniels won’t play in Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, as the Commanders decide whether to put their young superstar on injured reserve.

“Dan Quinn said there’s no update on Jayden Daniels because he’s seeing another specialist today,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Clearly he won’t play Sunday. Nick Cross also has been ruled out Sunday because of an internal injury. LB Frankie Luvu, TE Chig Okonkwo and DL Javon Kinlaw will be wait-and-see. RG Sam Cosmi is in the concussion protocol.”

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed 10 games due to injuries in 2025, including 7 games with the same injury he suffered against the Cowboys.

Jayden Daniels’ Week 2 Injury Shocks NFL

Daniels suffered the injury right before halftime and provoked an explicit response from Fox Sports color commentator and 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”

“Jayden Daniels appears to have re-dislocated his left elbow again here after getting his ankle stepped on by his LG,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “This is the same elbow his dislocated in 2025 causing him to miss 3 games and then reinjured and missed the final 4 games of the season.”

“Jayden Daniels is being carted off after a devastating left arm injury,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account.

Daniels hasn’t completed a game in 3 career starts at AT&T Stadium.

Commanders Shut Daniels Down Late in 2025 Season

The Commanders officially shut Daniels down for the final 3 games of the 2025 regular season on December 15, ending a nightmare season in which their star player and his team fell woefully short of expectations from the start.

Daniels’ 2025 season went in the books with him missing 10 games due to a variety of injuries; a sprained knee, pulled hamstring and dislocated left elbow, which he re-injured in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniels went 12-5 as a rookie, setting an NFL rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards and 6 touchdowns while throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He capped his year by leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, being named a Pro Bowler and earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In 2025, he went 2-5 as the starter while the Commanders finished with a 5-12 record.