Commanders Urged to Reunite With Recently Cut WR

The Washington Commanders improved their wide receiver depth this offseason. With recent injuries to the offensive line, the team’s front on offense might now be the biggest concern.

But the Commanders still have an intriguing opportunity to make another addition at receiver with former starter Noah Brown on the market.

On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Washington a logical landing spot for Brown, who started 13 games for the Commanders from 2024-25.

“While the 30-year-old didn’t mesh with a Raiders team looking to skew young, he could be a strong addition to a contender in need of veteran depth. Brown played just four games with the Washington Commanders last season because of groin and rib injuries. However, the previous season, he caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown,” wrote Knox.

“In all, Brown has appeared in 91 regular-season games and caught 151 passes for 2,083 yards. He’d make a ton of sense for a playoff hopeful that has employed him before, like Washington.”

The Las Vegas Raiders released Brown on Monday. The receiver spent about a week with the team.

Commanders Encouraged to Bring Back WR Noah Brown

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Washington Commanders a landing spot for released veteran wide receiver Noah Brown.

Given the Commanders had all summer to add Brown, it doesn’t seem likely the team will now be interested in a reunion. Brown’s injuries last season were one of the reasons why the Commanders badly needed to address wideout this offseason.

Washington did that with Antonio Williams during the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Then during August, with Brown still available in free agency, the Commanders signed former All-Pro Stefon Diggs.

With Terry McLaurin still the team’s top receiver, the Commanders have their best trio at receiver in quite some time.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and eventually became a starter for Dallas in 2023. After a year in Houston, he joined the Commanders in 2024.

During 2024, he had 35 catches, 453 receiving yards and a touchdown in 11 games. Brown posted five receptions for 83 yards in four contests last season.