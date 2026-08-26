Washington Commanders Called Out for ‘Worst Offense in Years’

In any and every aspect of running a professional football franchise, the Washington Commanders are coming up short.

With the clock ticking toward the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, Wednesday’s joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens was a revelation of sorts for the Commanders — and in the worst way possible.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen the Commanders’ offense in years,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Wednesday morning. “Inoperable offensive line.”

The Commanders are coming off a 5-12 season in 2025, which qualified as 1 of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, which is saying a lot, because expectations were sky-high coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024.

“These practice reports carry weight to me,” NFL analytics expert Ryan Paganetti wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “For those who have battled me in recent weeks saying practice doesn’t matter. I’ve been part of teams where the lines look amazing and we ended up in the Super Bowl, and seasons where there was at least one major line issue and team ended up really struggling all year.”

“On offense: Some issues with snaps; a false start; one explosive (to McLaurin); run game struggled,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Wednesday. “Just a rough showing — Brandon Coleman said the OL has to be the ones to push it and it was ‘up and down.’ Baltimore has an excellent D. Has given its own (offense) fits this summer.”

Commanders Missing Key Components on OL

The Commanders were missing 3 offensive line starters for the joint practice — NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps tendon), center Nick Allegretti (calf), and Sam Cosmi (illness).

Cosmi is the least serious of the 3 but missed 8 games in 2025 after tearing his ACL in the AFC Divisional Round win over the Detroit Lions following the 2024 season.

Tunsil is likely out for the entire regular season. Allegretti is switching positions from guard to center after the Commanders inexplicably released Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz this offseason — a presumed salary-cap move — only to watch him sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 3-year, $30 million contract just days later.

“We just overall got to keep building and keep growing,” Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said after Wednesday’s joint practice. “You’re not winning a Super Bowl right now. You’re not playing for a Super Bowl right now … not the best day we could have had.”

Tide Turning Against Commanders Before Season

Public sentiment has decidedly turned against the Commanders over the last month.

Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd provided probably the most eviscerating take on the Commanders on The Herd podcast on August 24.

“I’ve said Washington last place (in the NFC East) is my pick … I don’t like the vibe of this franchise,” Cowherd said. “Ownership down. Kliff Kingsbury bailed. Ben Johnson after interviewing said it’s a lot of basketball guys who think they know football. They just do not have enough good young players because they’ve given up draft picks to get where they’re at.”