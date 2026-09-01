Ex-Commanders Starting DB Quickly Joins AFC Foe After Release

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is now on his second NFL team since departing the Washington Commanders.

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have signed Igbinoghene to their 53-man roster. The cornerback became a free agent Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks released him on roster cutdown day.

Cleveland formerly announced the signing on the team website Tuesday afternoon. The Browns also added veteran defensive end Sam Williams to their active roster.

Igbinoghene (5-11, 197) is in his seventh NFL season out of Auburn,” ClevelandBrowns.com wrote. Originally selected by Miami in the first round in 2020, Igbinoghene has appeared in 69 career games with the Dolphins (2020-22), Cowboys (2023) and Commanders (2024-25).

“He has recorded 114 career tackles, 17 passes defensed, one interception and one sack. He spent the 2026 preseason with the Seahawks.”

Igbinoghene spent two seasons with the Commanders from 2024-25. During those two campaigns, he started 12 contests.

Igbinoghene started a career-high 10 games during the 2024 season. The cornerback registered 55 combined tackles and seven pass defenses.

In March, Igbinoghene signed a 1-year, $1.81 million contract with the Seahawks. But the veteran didn’t make the Seattle roster at the end of the preseason.

Former Commanders CB Noah Igbinoghene Signs With Browns

Getty Former Washington Commanders starting cornerback Noah Igbinoghene signed with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

While Igbinoghene is entering his seventh season, he’s only 26 years old. In theory, he should still be in his prime.

Igbinoghene, though, couldn’t cut it with the Seahawks. Granted, Seattle boasts one of the top secondaries and defenses in the league, so there’s not a lot of shame in that.

The veteran cornerback will now try to earn a role with the Browns, who are essentially at the other extreme of NFL teams.

Cleveland finished fourth in total defense and third in pass defense last season. But the unit will look a lot different this season. The Browns traded star defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland also parted ways with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with their coaching staff turnover.

At cornerback, though, the Browns will feature Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell again. Igbinghene could compete for snaps at nickel cornerback.