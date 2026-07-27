Wife of Former Commanders OC Shot at Virginia Home, Son Arrested: Report

According to a report from ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot at the couple’s home in Virginia on Sunday night.

“The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot Sunday night at the couple’s home in Virginia, sources told ESPN,” Taylor wrote on Monday morning. “According to sources, Mia Bieniemy, 57, has been hospitalized. Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a person was being treated for “serious injuries” but did not disclose the person’s identity. Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs earlier Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the campus of Missouri Western State for the team’s second practice of training camp. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Pau said Monday that police arrived at a home located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday.”

According to several reports, the couple’s son, Elijah Bieniemy, was arrested in the shooting. Per a fire scanner dispatch audio obtained by Heavy, paramedics responded to a report of a woman shot in the chest and arm about 7:30 p.m., and Elijah Bienemy was booked at 2:41 a.m.

“Elijah Bieniemy, the son of Eric and Maria Bieniemy, has been charged with three felonies, per sources: Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Malicious wounding, Discharging a firearm within a building,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on his official X account. “Bieniemy was arraigned early Monday morning … If convicted on all three charges as filed, Bieniemy faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 33 years in prison. He remains in custody, according to public court records, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.”

According to Taylor, Mia Bieniemy was in stable condition on Monday morning.

Eric Bieniemy Fired After Just 1 Season With Commanders

Bieniemy was fired after 1 season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Commanders in 2023 — also the final season for head coach Ron Rivera. Bieniemy was fired after 1 season as UCLA’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2024 and spent 2025 as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

He spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2022 — a stretch in which he won 2 Super Bowls as offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.

Eric Bieniemy Alienated Commanders Players

Bieniemy did little to endear himself to anyone in the Commanders organization in his 1 season — a year in which the Commanders went 4-13 and had 1 of the NFL’s worst offenses.

Commanders guard Sam Cosmi told a bizarre story to The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner about a rule Bieniemy tried to enforce on offensive players in 2023.

“Last season, Eric Bieniemy came to town to run the offense,” Buckner wrote. “And he brought with him a new title that gave him power — and some asinine rules that made no sense. Including a rule about hats and how grown men should wear them.”

As could be expected, the rule landed with a thud among players. Much like everything else Bieniemy tried to do.

“Last year, I was not allowed to wear my hat backwards (in the building). So that’s a little fun fact there,” Cosmi told Buckner. “That was something that we as players, offensive side, we weren’t allowed to wear our hat backwards.”

It wasn’t just the hats. Bieniemy rubbed people the wrong way almost immediately. Within the first months after he was hired, players began approaching Rivera to complain about Bienemy’s brusque coaching style.

Bieniemy went full third person — never a good sign — in his comments to Sports Illustrated about the players’ complaints.

“Eric Bieniemy is who he is,” Bienemy said. “Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach — but also understand I’m going to be the biggest and harshest critic — but also their No. 1 fan because I’ve got their back.”