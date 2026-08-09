Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil Suffers Devastating Training Camp Injury: Report

This is about the worst news the Washington Commanders could have gotten out of training camp — NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is out indefinitely with a torn triceps tendon suffered at Saturday’s practice.

“Sources: Five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday night. “He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season … Tunsil was injured while taking on a bull rush from Odafe Oweh. The Commanders had hoped it wouldn’t be a significant injury but testing this afternoon revealed the extent of the injury. A brutal blow for Washington, which had made Tunsil the highest-paid OL this offseason.”

The Commanders traded with the Houston Texans to obtain Tunsil before the 2025 season, and he turned in arguably the best season of his career — despite the Commanders going 5-12 — and played his way into a 2-year, $60.2 million contract extension on March 9.

“Laremy Tunsil signed a $30M per year contract in the offseason and was tasked with protecting Jayden Daniels’ blindside,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Now, out most if not all of the regular season.”

Tunsil’s current contract, which runs through 2028, will bring his career earnings total to a staggering $223.8 million.

“Laremy Tunsil’s regular season now is in jeopardy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “The team still is gathering information on the exact injury timeline, but it will be a while.Andrew Wylie now is likely to be the Commanders’ new left tackle, with Josh Conerly at right tackle. Brandon Coleman was Washington’s left tackle in 2024 but he had been moved to guard.”

Andrew Wylie Signed New Contract in February

The Commanders signed Wylie to a to a 2-year, $7.5 million contract on February 23.

Wylie, 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds, won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2019 and 2022 seasons but has been with the Commanders since 2023, when he signed a 3-year, $24 million free-agent contract.

“Source: The Commanders and RT Andrew Wylie have agreed to a 2-year, $7.5M contract with upside to $10.5M, keeping him off the FA market,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Wylie has started 34 games in 3 seasons with Washington and wanted to stay with the organization. A win-win deal for both sides.”

“The Commanders have signed OL Andrew Wylie to a two-year contract, source confirms,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Wylie became a valuable backup/spot starter this season. Helps OL depth. Made it clear at season’s end: he wanted to stay.”

Wylie Seemed Like Trade Bait Before 2025 Season

After the Commanders spent their first round pick (No. 29 overall) on Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., The Athletic’s Ben Standig suggested Wylie might be expendable in a trade before the 2025 season.

“The wonder is whether Brandon Coleman could serve as Sam Cosmi’s replacement while the right guard recovers from ACL surgery that likely keeps him sidelined at least through training camp, or he challenges left guard Nick Allegretti for the starting role,” Standig wrote on April 24. “Two-year right tackle starter Andrew Wylie is already figured to be in the guard mix after the Laremy Tunsil trade. It’s possible the solid lineman becomes available for trade.”