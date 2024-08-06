Commanders Out of Trade Sweepstakes for NFL All-Pro WR

The Washington Commanders are no longer in the hunt for one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was given permission to seek trade proposals from the Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, but according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco the Commanders and Steelers are both out of the running because the price was too high.

“The 49ers gave permission to Aiyuk to negotiate potential contracts with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers … ” Maiocco wrote. “The Commanders have removed themselves from trade talks for Aiyuk, and the Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands.”

Aiyuk is one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers and has spent the time since the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII openly campaigning to be paid in line with the NFL’s best, which would put him at between $25-$30 million per year in average salary.

Connection With Daniels Put Commanders in Mix

Aiyuk’s connection with Commanders rookie quarterback and 2024 NFL draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels seemed to be what put the franchise on the list of possible trade destinations.

Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates for one season at Arizona State in 2019, when Daniels was a true freshman and Aiyuk was a senior. It also ended up being the most important season of Aiyuk’s football career in terms of making it to the NFL.

After putting up just 33 receptions for 474 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2018, Aiyuk exploded for 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and 8 touchdowns catching passes from Daniels — part of a season in which Aiyuk had 1,870 all-purpose yards and was named All-Pac-12.

That season propelled Aiyuk into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, where he was selected No. 25 overall by the 49ers.

Steep Price to Bring Aiyuk Into the Fold

Aiyuk’s contract — which would be massive — isn’t the only expense that came with bringing him in via trade. According to Maiocco, the package for Aiyuk needed to include a veteran wide receiver and draft picks for the 49ers.

For the Browns, that would likely mean shipping Amari Cooper to the 49ers. With Jerry Jeudy already on the roster, Cleveland would still have a viable wide receiver option if Aiyuk got hurt. The Patriots are in the type of rebuilding mode where Aiyuk steps in and is automatically the best player on the roster, so it doesn’t matter as much or at all.

For the Commanders, it’s a little trickier. They have one elite veteran wide receiver on the roster with Terry McLaurin, a fan favorite and steady presence in the locker room who has four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with eight different starting quarterbacks in that time.

Beyond that, they have no one who has proven themselves and they could rely on to step up if Aiyuk went down. The Commanders spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver in 2022 when they took Jahan Dotson at No. 18 overall, but in his first two seasons the former Penn State star hasn’t shown many signs he could be an elite wide receiver.