Pair of Free Agents Named Possible Fits for Commanders

As the Washington Commanders attempt to rebuild their roster almost entirely from scratch in 2024, no option is off the table when it comes to bringing in players who could potentially help turn around the moribund franchise.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified a pair of free agents who could possibly step in and start for Washington on June 1 and with training camp looming just over the horizon.

Knox listed the Commanders as “best fits” for both former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries and former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who were both included on Knox’s list of the best available free agents on June 1.

Humphries was a first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2015 (No. 24 overall) out of Florida and played all 9 seasons in Arizona before his release.

Kearse was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Clemson in 2016 and has played for the Vikings, Detroit Lions and Cowboys.

Humphries Could Be Major Upgrade if Healthy

The Commanders currently look like they’re going to start 11-year veteran Cornelius Lucas at left offensive tackle. That’s not ideal considering they’ll likely be starting No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels at quarterback and Lucas has only been a full-time starter for one season, in 2022 when he started 12 games for the Commanders.

Humphries was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and cashed in big with the Cardinals in Aug. 2022 with a 3-year, $51 million contract extension. The big question here is health. He tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2023, and likely won’t be ready to play until mid-season — but it could be a case of better late than never.

“Expect teams to at least check in on his recovery between now and the start of training camp and to consider scooping him up if they aren’t thrilled with their left-tackle situations in camp,” Knox wrote. “The Washington Commanders could show interest, as they’re likely to start either Cornelius Lucas — who was largely a backup in 2023 — or rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman in Week 1. Humphries previously played under new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.”

Kearse Played for Quinn Last Three Seasons

Kearse is a big safety — 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds — who has been a solid player wherever he’s been, including playing the last three seasons for new Washington head coach Dan Quinn.

Kearse had the best season of his career playing for Quinn in 2021 with career highs in tackles (101), starts (15), interceptions (2) and pass deflections (10).

“(Kearse) has been an extremely valuable defender during his career,” Knox wrote. “Injuries impacted his 2023 campaign with the Cowboys, but he still finished the season allowing an opposing passer rating of just 79.6 (percent) in coverage.”

Injuries limited Kearse to just 10 games and 8 starts in 2023, when he was in the final year of a 2-year, $10 million contract. He finished the season with 47 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass deflections.