Washington Commanders Part Ways With 17-Game Starter

The Washington Commanders are letting a highly valued former free-agent signing go after 1 season, cutting safety Will Harris just 1 year after he signed a 2-year, $8 million contract.

“The Commanders have cut Safety Will Harris,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his X account on Tuesday morning.

Harris’ release was part of a flurry of moves by the Commanders on Tuesday. Washington plays the last of its 3 preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday in Baltimore.

“The Commanders have signed OLB Boogie Basham, S Joshuah Bledsoe and S Quindell Johnson,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “Released Safety Will Harris and Safety Malik Spencer, Placed OLB Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List.”

Harris’ exit also explains another quirk at practice, where free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs was wearing the No. 3 jersey — Harris’ number — after previously wearing No. 18.

Harris Looked Awful in 1 Season With Commanders

Harris was terrible in his 1 season with the Commanders — kind of like the team he played for. He missed 7 games with a fractured fibula and started all 9 games he played in, but his 58.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked him 73rd out of 98 eligible NFL safeties.

The Detroit Lions drafted Harris in the 3rd round (No. 18 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he played for the Lions for 5 seasons, including a career-high 17 starts in 2021. He was also a full-time starter for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 before coming to the Commanders.

In 7 NFL seasons, Harris has 62 starts in 103 career games.

Commanders Called Out Over Harris’ Replacement

The Commanders tried to replace Harris with another free agent, signing former Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross to a 2-year, $13 million free-agent contract after he started every game for the Colts the last 2 seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks Cross could end up being 1 of the NFL’s biggest busts in 2026.