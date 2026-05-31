Commanders Record Holder Makes Jayden Daniels Award Claim

Injuries, both to himself and key members of his supporting cast, as well as a talent-deficient defense, wrecked Jayden Daniels’ second season with the Washington Commanders, but a franchise record-holder is tipping the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to bounce back and win a bigger award in Year 3.

Daniels is eyeing a major rebound after the events of 2025, and former Washington wide receiver Pierre Garçon thinks the quarterback’s comeback will take the form of three letters: “MVP.”

The wideout who in 2013 set the franchise record for receptions in a single season with 113, made his bold and defiant claim in response to ESPN analyst and ex-NFL safety Louis Riddick also predicting “JD5 about to remind everyone exactly who he is… one of the 5 best QB’s in the #NFL.”

Garçon has set the bar high, but there are compelling reasons to believe Daniels can meet these lofty expectations. Mostly because of key changes made on both sides of the ball this offseason.

Jayden Daniels Has More Support

Daniels took the league by storm during his first year in the pros, but his follow-up campaign was rough. He was beset by a litany of injuries, including a dislocated elbow, but Daniels was also hurt by events around him.

Events like not having formidable guard Sam Cosmi in front of him, while the dominant interior mauler recovered from a torn ACL. Daniels also saw useful veteran targets like backfield pass-catcher Austin Ekeler and clutch tight end Zach Ertz each fall to serious injuries.

The Commanders appear healthier entering the 2026 season, while Daniels is also surrounded by exciting new personnel. Including a dynamic, move-style tight end and a versatile running back who played alongside Daniels in college.

General manager Adam Peters also added a pair of veteran deep threats to Daniels’ wide receiver corps. They’re joined by a highly touted rookie who also has the makings of an award-winning playmaker.

This trio rounds out a revamped group of skill players key to helping Daniels adapt to new offensive coordinator David Blough’s system. It’s a scheme set to put Daniels under center more often, hopefully helping the Heisman Trophy winner make a “necessary” change to his game.

Doing a better job of protecting himself is just one part of Daniels proving himself MVP-worthy. He can also alter his mechanics by taking advice from a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Ultimately though, Daniels will need more snaps and more short fields to post true MVP numbers. Two things a completely overhauled defense can provide the Commanders’ QB1.

Commanders’ New Defense Key to Success

Generating greater pressure and forcing turnovers are what the Commanders expect from new play-caller Daronte Jones’ defense. It’s a reasonable expectation when former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Jones learned a sophisticated blend of blitzing and disguised coverage from elite DC Brian Flores.

Jones can quickly put what he learned into practice thanks to the Commanders providing him with an array of roving disruptors via free agency and the draft. They include edge-rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, blitzing linebacker Leo Chenal and another flexible ‘backer, top draft pick Sonny Styles.

Those are just some of the newcomers primed to put Jones’ plan into action. The high-profile refresh of strategy and personnel should make the Commanders formidable enough defensively to ease the burden on Daniels to carry the team.

He can focus instead fully on playing his best football as a passer and justifying Garçon’s hype.