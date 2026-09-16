Washington Commanders Get Positive Injury News on $31 Million LB

The Washington Commanders rolled out a much-improved defense in a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 — a defense that’s going to need everyone to stay intact in order to make it back to the playoffs.

The Commanders got good news to that end on Tuesday after NFL All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu had to leave the Eagles game because of an injury.

“Commanders LB Frankie Luvu suffered a minor groin strain Sunday against Philadelphia, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “His status for this week remains uncertain, but this shouldn’t be a long-term issue and he’s expected to avoid IR.”

While it’s worth pointing out that inside linebacker is the 1 place the Commanders have actual depth on defense — free agent Leo Chenal and 1st-round pick Sonny Styles are both there — Luvu has proven invaluable in his 1st 2 years with Washington.

“As others have reported, Commanders LB Frankie Luvu suffered a minor groin strain in Sunday’s game against the Eagles but is not expected to go on IR, per source,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Tuesday.

Luvu is in the final season of the 3-year, $31 million contract he signed before the 2024 season.

Frankie Luvu Having Big Game in Week 1

Luvu had 4 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, and 1 QB hit when he exited the game with the Commanders trailing 14-9 in the 3rd quarter.

“Frankie Luvu doesn’t look like a player who will be coming back into the game tonight,” Commanders reporter Lake Lewis wrote on his official X account. “For this defensive series he is on the sidelines with a towel over his head.”

Commanders Didn’t Use Luvu Properly in 2024

The Commanders’ defense looked much improved in Week 1 after a 2025 season in which they seemed lost from start to finish.

If you want to know one of the big reasons why the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. after the 2025 season, we can confidently point to a change in Luvu’s usage from 2024.

In his first season with the Commanders in 2024, Luvu, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, filled up the stat sheet with 99 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 14 QB hits, 12 TFLs, 7 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. The Commanders made the NFC Championship Game, and Luvu was named NFL All-Pro for the 1st time.

In 2025, Whitt made the genius decision to essentially stop having Luvu rush the passer. His numbers went in the tank and the Commanders finished the season 5-12.