‘Premier’ Free Agent Can Be Another Bobby Wagner for Commanders

Signing Bobby Wagner in 2024 NFL free agency proved to be an inspired move by the Washington Commanders, giving a rebuilding team veteran leadership and proven playmaking capability, two things “premier” defensive end Khalil Mack can provide in this year’s free-agent cycle.

That’s the idea from Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, who pointed out how “Washington found success adding a seasoned leader in Bobby Wagner and could benefit from a similar move by bringing in Mack.”

This is a risk worth taking, despite Mack being 33 and even contemplating retirement after three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The nine-time Pro Bowler “remains one of the NFL’s premier edge defenders and has graded in the top six at the position in each of the past two years. Over that span, the veteran has racked up 139 pressures, including an impressive 27 sacks, proving he’s still a dominant force,” according to Cameron.

Those numbers show Mack boasts an elite track record, something the Commanders need up front after getting by with journeymen and unproven D-ends this season. Signing Mack would help solve two underlying weakness in the Commanders’ defense.

Khalil Mack Would Solve Key Problems for Commanders

One reason the Commanders rate as the “best landing spot” for Mack is because Washington’s “defense has struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, ranking seventh-lowest in pressures created with just four or fewer rushers.”

Mack’s enduring talent for generating pressure would help solve the problem. He showed he’s lost none of his speed off the edge with this “great get off” to get to Patrick Mahomes against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Mack is still playing at an elite level, despite his sack and pressure totals dropping from 17 and 36 in 2023 to six and 22 last season, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also remained a force against the run, something the Commanders lack in the trenches.

Washington’s struggles stopping the run were exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles rushing for seven touchdowns and 414 yards in the NFC Championship Game. Mack has long been stout against the run because of his power at the point of attack, along with top-notch recognition skills.

Both of those traits showed up when Mack wrecked this counter against the Denver Broncos by “beating the puller,” per Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

The Commanders need a run defender with Mack’s aggression after giving up 4.8 yards per carry this season. Although his own numbers have declined, Mack would be an upgrade over pending free agents like Clelin Ferrell and Jalyn Holmes, as well as seventh-round draft pick Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

There’s no shortage of options for upgrading this group, including trading for an All-Pro edge-rusher. Yet, a short-term deal for Mack makes more sense and would offer the Commanders flexibility to address other needs, such as cornerback, offensive line and wide receiver.

Mack needs a change of scenery and would benefit from the enthusiasm of head coach Dan Quinn and his staff, enthusiasm that gave Wagner a new lease of life.

Bobby Wagner a Key Part of Commanders Turnaround

Wagner offers the blueprint for any veteran player joining the Commanders in free agency this year. He signed as a 33-year-old, just as Mack would, but Wagner proved he still has plenty left in the tank.

Enough to earn a Pro Bowl trip as a replacement for Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. It’s a 10th Pro Bowl appearance for Wagner, but his value to the Commanders goes beyond stats. As defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. put it, Wagner’s “a coach on the field,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

That sense of smarts and responsibility proved key to the Commanders rapid turnaround from 4-13 to competing for the conference title. Wagner also proved there’ll always be a place for the right free-agent help in this regime.

General Adam Peters knows the value of experienced professionals, and he won’t find many better than Mack to fix the Commanders’ issues up front.