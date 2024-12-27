Commanders Make Major Announcement on $72 Million Pro Bowl DT

When it came to recovering from the type of injury Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen suffered in Week 6 — a torn pectoral muscle — the diagnosis was pretty clear cut.

Season over. See you in 2025.

Apparently, no one told Allen.

Speaking with the media on December 27, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn implied that Allen would return to action for a Week 17 home game against the Atlanta Falcons in which Washington can clinch its first postseason appearance since 2020 with a victory.

The Commanders could also clinch if the Carolina Panthers defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington, 10-5, has already clinched its first winning season since 2016.

Quinn said he would meet with the team’s medical staff and general manager Adam Peters to finalize plans for Allen.

“Allen had a really good week hit all the markers in practice good to see him yesterday arrow was trending up,” Quinn said. “I’m very encouraged about Jon making it back to (play) … knowing that there would be markers you have to hit along the way and there’s a surgery you have to have have … I hae a lot of regard for him and the work he put in with the medical staff.”

Allen, the Commanders’ 2017 first round pick (No. 17 overall), is a 2-time Pro Bowler and in the penultimate year of a 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2021.

Allen Gearing Up Toward Return for Several Weeks

ESPN’s John Keim was the first to report about Allen’s possible return.

“Allen suffered the injury in a Week 6 loss at Baltimore, but during surgery doctors discovered that his muscle was only partially torn, sparking the initial hope for a late-season return,” Keim wrote on December 13. “Further checkups have at least helped him maintain the belief that a return is possible, sources said … There is no guarantee that Allen will come back, sources said, but he has been working out at the Commanders’ facility with an eye toward returning by the end of the month. He would need to prove he has regained all his strength.”

Quinn said that Allen, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, had retained his muscle mass and appeared to be the same player, physically, that he was before the injury.

“You would think his size and strength would change,” Quinn said. “But you know how people say ‘built different’ … well (Allen) is built different.”

Commanders Face Huge Decision on Allen’s Contract

Since Allen has already been paid the entire $33.1 million in guaranteed money on his contract, the Commanders could release him before next season and add $17 million to their salary cap space in 2025 — already projected at a whopping $101.5 million.

Through the first 5 games of the season, Allen seemed to be close to regaining his Pro Bowl form with 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Over the last 6 seasons, Allen has averaged 62 tackles and 6.3 sacks per season — he’s also never missed more than 2 games in a single season in that stretch.

“Now in his eighth season, Allen has been a key member of Washington’s defense since it drafted him in the first round in 2017,” Keim wrote. “He made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he had a combined 16.5 sacks.”