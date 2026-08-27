Commanders RB Rachaad White Makes Bold Statement About Offensive Line Amid Struggles

The Washington Commanders‘ joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens was not one of their best days. Washington’s offense was reportedly ‘dominated’ by the Ravens’ defense to the point that The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala posted on X that it was the worst offense from the team she has seen in years.

A significant portion of the blame falls on the offensive line, which Jhabvala described as “inoperable”.

Washington’s offensive front was missing three starters during their meeting with Baltimore: left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil with a torn triceps tendon, center Nick Allegretti due to a calf injury, and Sam Cosmi because of an illness.

These injuries have thrown the perception of the team into flux as the regular season nears. Despite the struggles, running back Rachaad White offered some optimism in an interview with Scott Abraham of ABC7 News.

Rachaad White States There Is ‘No Panic’ For Commanders’ Offensive Line

“I ain’t gonna lie, I’ve been loving what I’ve been seeing from the o-line”, White stated.

“I think their fight is there; I just think collectively locking in on everybody’s job each play…Good teams on good teams, so sometimes they’re gonna get you. I just think we need to get ours more than we get got.”

White’s response was about the team’s struggle against Baltimore in their joint practice as a whole.

When asked about the line specifically, he responded, “I don’t think there’s no panic. I think coach [Darnell] Stapleton is doing a great job. I think the guys up front they come in every day; they’re ready to work. I think we’re very confident in what we’ve got. We’re very comfortable in what we’ve got, and we’re going to keep coming together, and we’ll keep fighting. It’s a new scheme; it’s the new things, a lot of guys are trying to figure it out. Some of these guys, you know, come from different systems. You know, we’ve got to take it all into account.”

While White’s grace towards the team’s protectors offers a more opportunistic outlook, the cold reality is that the season is practically here. Washington needs to figure out their roster woes in order to give themselves a chance within an NFC East division with notably stout defensive fronts.

Jayden Daniels Refuses To Throw O-Line Under The Bus

Jayden Daniels responded to the team’s tough practice with a leadership mentality, stating, “Not the best day that I thought we could’ve had from all around…but you know these are the opportunities you that you get to learn from.

When asked about the offensive line specifically, Daniels stated, “I’ve got to do my job at the end of the day. They have to do their job, so I’m never one to go out there and complain about X, Y, and Z; that’s not me. At the end of the day, I can control what I can control. Everybody in this organization, this team, has a job to do, so who am I to go out and tell and try to do other people’s jobs? You know my job is to come out here and get better as a football player, lead this team, so ultimately when November, December, those months come around, we can win football games.”

While Daniels is perhaps politely refraining from tossing blame, you could argue that as a leader it is his job to tell the line how to accomplish theirs. Sometimes tough love is the answer because the truth is, if Washington walks into September with a soft approach, they won’t have to worry about November or December for long.