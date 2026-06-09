Washington Commanders Receive Reality Check About Brandon Aiyuk Joining Team

While much of the dust is settling for the Washington Commanders as they enter the final block of OTAs, there is one large looming question that remains. Will Brandon Aiyuk be a Washington Commander next season? There was a point where this outcome seemed inevitable, and it was more about the terms under which the Commanders would receive Aiyuk. That would be through a trade with the San Francisco 49ers or signing him as a free agent after his inevitable release.

However, as that stretch has reached a stalemate, with the Commanders looking to hold firm on waiting for Aiyuk’s release, and the 49ers refusing to let him go for nothing, more questions continue to arise on whether Aiyuk is even worth the trouble.

Washington Commanders Need To Consider Aiyuk’s Red Flags Seriously

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero recently cautioned the Commanders’ bid for Aiyuk on The Insiders.

“The reality is this. You have a player who, regardless of what his contract says, he’s a minimum-type player at this moment, some potential upside,” Pelissero stated. “That’s not a guy you generally trade for. Even if you’re the Commanders and Jayden Daniels is a close friend of his here, you have to start to have some real questions about exactly what you’re bringing in. Not just physically, the guy hasn’t played in a year and a half. He never got healthy enough to get on the field and play last season. But also on the mental side of things, given everything that transpired in San Francisco, things that led up to voiding his guarantees, and now the messages now. Is this a guy we’re going to be babysitting and going to be having to manage at a time you have a first-time offensive coordinator, you’ve got huge changes in a pivotal year for that coaching staff?”

Pelissero’s questions are all valid. Aiyuk’s physical status is merky at best. He was reportedly medically cleared last season but never took the field. There are still no real answers on why he refused to return or engage at all with the 49ers after they signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension in 2024. And as Pelissero alluded to, there’s the added layer of Aiyuk continually posting questionable and bizarre videos on social media. Oh, and not to mention that he also has a warrant for his arrest.

While there is appeal in bringing in a former first-round and All-Pro wide receiver who has history with Jayden Daniels, the Commanders would be foolish to ignore the red flags.

As it stands currently, despite Aiyuk’s desire to be a Commander, the team may be better off going in a different direction.

Washington Commanders Have Other Options At WR2

While perhaps not as enticing as snagging an accomplished 28-year-old receiver who has existing chemistry with your quarterback, there are other options available for Washington.

If the team is committed to adding another pass catcher to their roster through free agency, they could look at Washington native Stefon Diggs. Diggs just helped the New England Patriots reach a Super Bowl after posting 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He could be acquired for a relatively low price at 32 years old while still being effective.

If the Commanders choose to explore a trade route, they could look at Stefon Diggs’ wide receiver partner last year, Kayshon Boutte. After the Patriots traded for A.J. Brown and signed Romeo Doubs in the offseason, Boutte is now the odd man out. A trade likely wouldn’t command too much capital, and while Boutte doesn’t have the statistical pedigree Aiyuk does, he also doesn’t carry the baggage he does either.

Then, of course, there is the route where the Commanders do nothing and rock with the players they already have on the roster. The Commanders invested a third-round pick in former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams, who could potentially develop into the receiver opposite Terry McLaurin.

With the Commanders on the precipice of a bounce-back campaign, they’re going to want to have all their ducks in a row as they get ready to enter training camp in July.