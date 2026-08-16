Commanders’ Recent Signing Already ‘Dominant’ in Preseason

He hasn’t even been a member of the Washington Commanders for a full week, but the team’s most recent signing is already making his presence felt with some “dominant” displays during 2026 NFL preseason.

“Dominant” perfectly describes defensive tackle Byron Cowart’s debut for the Commanders, according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen. He was impressed by how former New England Patriots draft pick Cowart toyed with the Miami Dolphins during a 20-7 win for Washington on Friday, August 14.

Paulsen called Cowart “dominant tonight. He’s 30 and he’s been playing in the NFL since 2019, so maybe it’s unfair to judge him against the 3rd-stringers he’s torching. But man he’s just completely recked the Dolphins offense in 2nd half.”

It’s a welcome rave review for a journeyman of seven teams who still faces an uphill battle to make the final roster. Cowart recently joined a loaded position group featuring two first-round NFL draft picks and a returning veteran well known to the Commanders.

New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has no shortage of options at defensive tackle, but he’ll welcome Cowart’s positive first impression. Particularly after more prominent members of Jones’ unit struggled to stop the Dolphins.

Byron Cowart Can Earn Chance at Tricky Position

Cowart must build on his impressive showing against the Dolphins, but he can still earn a chance at a position where appearances are deceiving. The Commanders’ defensive interior appears strong, thanks to former first-rounders Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

Unfortunately, Payne’s coming off a down year and faces an uncertain future regarding his next contract. Jones is changing Payne’s role to help him get back on track, but the Commanders must make a similar change for Kinlaw.

The latter’s considered an expensive bust after signing a contract worth $45 million in 2025. Kinlaw’s production didn’t match the deal, so he has a lot to prove this year.

So does nose tackle Tim Settle, who’s embarking on a second tour with the Commanders. He’s also getting over the foot surgery that ended his ’25 season prematurely last December.

Settle’s recent calf problem only added to the hidden fragility among Washington’s D-tackles. That same fragility is presenting Cowart with a route to more reps.

Cowart can seize the opportunity by making more plays like this pressure that created an interception for undrafted rookie safety Malik Spencer.

Cowart’s ability to disrupt the pocket was in sharp contrast to the way a more high-profile defensive tackle struggled.

Commanders’ Incumbent Didn’t Impress Up Front

The Commanders are giving Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton every chance to live up to the billing as a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Newton continues to struggle making the grade.

He produced a less-than-inspiring performance against the Dolphins. Beginning with being on the field when Miami’s offense marched 93 yards to score the opening touchdown at Northwest Stadium.

There were other big names in the lineup, including nose guard Shy Tuttle and linebackers Leo Chenal and top rookie Sonny Styles. Their presence didn’t prevent Washington’s defense from “just getting gashed repeatedly in the run game to start this one… I know it was mostly backups vs #Dolphins starters But nonetheless very disappointing to see them getting absolutely worked 🫣 Miami Rushing After 1Q 13 carries for 74 yards + 1 TD,” per P.W. McDonnell of The League Winners.

Many members of the defense were culpable, but the Full Command host made a point of emphasizing how “Newton, meanwhile, did *not* put on a show.” It’s a disappointing development for a player who finished last season showing breakout potential.

Newton can’t afford more erratic performances if Cowart continues to impress.