Ex-Commanders Record-Breaking WR Makes Deebo Samuel Comparison

A record-breaking former wide receiver for the Washington Commanders has a lot to say about the trade for All-Pro Deebo Samuel, making a comparison that should excite Commanders fans.

The parallel was made by Pierre Garcon, who set Washington’s franchise record for receptions in a single season when he snagged 113 in 2013. Garcon made those catches on the watch of then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who became Samuel’s head coach with the San Francisco 49ers and developed him into a Pro Bowler.

Their shared experience with Shanahan has Garcon believing “Deebo is a similar player to me and Kyle Shanahan loves that,” the 38-year-old told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show.

Garcon also explained why Samuel suiting up for the Commanders was destiny because “(General Manager) Adam Peters is from San Francisco. So we were all in there together. So, you know, it was fate that kind of brought us all together and back to D.C. and we’re happy to have Deebo in D.C. to help Jayden Daniels and, you know, our offense get to the Super Bowl.”

A Super Bowl prediction would’ve sounded like the stuff dreams are made of not so long ago, but Daniels’ electric start to life in the pros has the Commanders believing anything is possible.

Washington’s chances of ending a title drought stretching back to the 1991 season will improve if Samuel can form the kind of double act Garcon made prolific nearly a decade ago.

Pierre Garcon the Template for Deebo Samuel

The way Shanahan used Garcon when calling the plays in Washington can inform how the present-day Commanders deploy Samuel. Garcon was a roving playmaker who was moved around formations regularly, going in motion for 112 catches during his banner year, according to ESPN.

Receivers are often on the move in Shanahan’s offense, but the challenge will be for Commanders’ OC Kliff Kingsbury to be just as creative with Samuel. Fortunately, head coach Dan Quinn told The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Ben Standig of The Athletic) how “Kliff and the guys have been up extra late in the offseason, finding ways to get the ball in that man’s hand.”

If Kingsbury moves Samuel around enough, he’ll rebuff critics of the Commanders trading draft capital for a 29-year-old with a lengthy recent injury history since his breakout 2021 season. Another roving brief for Samuel can also let Washington recreate something this franchise hasn’t seen since the days of Garcon’s prime.

Commanders Can Replicate Special Duo

Garcon set a franchise record in 2013, but he also enjoyed a special season three years later, with a little help from fellow wideout DeSean Jackson. Together, they both eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2016, with Garcon tallying 1,041 on 79 grabs, while Jackson added 56 catches and 1,005 yards.

Samuel could form a similarly dynamic duo with Commanders stud receiver Terry McLaurin. He’s posted five-straight 1,000-yard seasons, but McLaurin is still waiting for a new contract.

The wait will go a lot easier if Kingsbury uses Samuel to create easy catch windows for ‘Scary’ Terry. Like Shanahan did with Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk when the Niners beat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

This smart concept was explained by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who detailed how putting Samuel in the backfield and using a “short motion forces the CB to expand. Play-action holds the underneath defender. That creates the window for Purdy to target Aiyuk on the in-breaker.”

A Samuel and McLaurin double act will make Daniels better and the Commanders’ passing game feared. Especially if another receiver responds to the tutelage of a high-profile new coach.