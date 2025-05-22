New Commanders Coach Tipped to Save Draft Flop

The Washington Commanders hardly got value from 2024 NFL draft third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, but that is set to change thanks to a high-profile new addition to the coaching staff.

It’s Wes Welker, once one of the most prolific slot receivers in NFL history. He joined the Commanders back in April as a “personnel analyst” after three years with the Miami Dolphins coaching All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Welker will be “working with both the personnel staff and coaching staff” in Washington, per Ben Standig of The Athletic, and Welker can transform McCaffrey’s game, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

The latter believes Welker “could be instrumental in McCaffrey’s growth as Welker’s experience and success in the slot will provide McCaffrey with a valuable resource to refine his route-running, awareness, and overall nuance at the position.”

It’s a solid argument, not only because of Welker’s success as a player, but also due to McCaffrey’s profile. The top-100 pick a year ago needs Welker’s help to stay relevant among a position group reinforced through both the veteran market and via the draft.

Luke McCaffrey Needs Wes Welker’s Help

Former New England Patriots and Denver Broncos slot specialist Welker’s move to Washington was first confirmed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on April 7. Reiss also recapped Welker’s awesome production with the Pats, “672 catches over 6 regular seasons + another 69 in playoffs.”

Welker fit a long-established template of short and shifty inside receivers preferred by the Patriots. McCaffrey isn’t a direct fit for the same role at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, but he does have other similarities and traits Welker could help maximize.

One of the most interesting concerns McCaffrey’s history as a quarterback in college, before switching to wideout during his time at Rice. It’s the same switch Welker’s successor in New England, Julian Edelman, once made.

Now the Pats’ latest slot receiver, rookie Kyle Williams, is also entering the pros as a former QB turned receiver. Williams was a high school quarterback whose “football IQ, combined with rare athleticism and an insatiable work ethic” made the transition to receiver easier, per Patriots.com Writer Mike Dussault.

Welker can tap into the same qualities for McCaffrey. Qualities like the size and after-catch skills that allowed McCaffrey to convert on this 4th down against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

It will be easier for Welker to develop these things thanks to his familiarity with Commanders general manager Adam Peters and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Standig detailed how “Welker & Kliff were college teammates. Adam Peters crossed paths in NE, Den, SF.”

Welker also served as position coach for Commanders All-Pro trade acquisition Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21: “Welker was the one who stayed on top of Deebo’s training when weight fluctuations became an issue (h/t @mattbarrows).”

Connections: * Welker & Kliff were college teammates * Adam Peters crossed paths in NE, Den, SF. * Welker was Deebo Samuel's WR coach for his first 3 seasons. Welker was the one who stayed on top of Deebo's training when weight fluctuations became an issue (h/t @mattbarrows) https://t.co/DhFZSvgJUj — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2025

The reference to Samuel is significant because the roving playmaker offers a blueprint for how the Commanders might use McCaffrey more effectively.

Commanders Need a More Versatile Role for Luke McCaffrey

Samuel has doubled up successfully as a running back during his best seasons, and using McCaffrey the same way once appeared like a good idea. The plan still has merit because McCaffrey needs more ways to get onto the field.

He won’t be able to rely on simply catching passes from sensational second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Not after the Commanders traded for Samuel, re-signed Noah Brown and added Michael Gallup.

There’s also the presence of Terry McLaurin, who is the team’s true WR1 after five-straight 1,000-yard seasons. Yet, McLaurin needs a new contract and a standoff may be brewing.

McLaurin’s situation means the Commanders remain a good fit for a five-time Pro Bowler who’s still a free agent. His arrival would be more bad news for McCaffrey, who can also expect to find his role in the return game challenged by a potentially dominant rookie, even though he “averaged 29.1 yards per kickoff return, totaling 408 yards on 14 returns” last season, per Fowler.

He stressed “the focus for McCaffrey should remain solely on his ability to create within the offensive structure.” McCaffrey’s chances of doing just that will increase the more he works with Welker.