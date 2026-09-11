Commanders Release $87 Million Former 1st-Round Draft Pick

The Washington Commanders have holes to fill on their offensive line — just not with D.J. Humphries.

The Commanders released the former 1st-round pick and Pro Bowl offensive tackle on Friday, just 2 days ahead of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Washington released (tackle) D.J. Humphries,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

“This is interesting — the Commanders just released veteran tackle DJ Humphries,” Commanders reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account. “I’m curious what the corresponding move will be.”

“The Commanders have released OT D.J. Humphries,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account.

The Commanders signed Humphries on August 30 after NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a season-ending torn triceps tendon.

“Source: The Commanders are signing former Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries to a 1-year deal, adding key depth and starting experience to their O-line,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on August 30. “With Laremy Tunsil out with a torn triceps, Humphries — who has 101 career starts mostly with the Cardinals — helps.”

D.J. Humphries Suffered Serious Injury in 2023

Humphries, 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds, earned Pro Bowl honors with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He tore his ACL playing for the Cardinals in 2023, played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, and the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Humphries has approximately $87 million in career earnings.

Humphries Has Been Dominant During Career

Humphries had a vague connection to the Commanders — he played for former Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

“Expect teams to at least check in on his recovery between now and the start of training camp and to consider scooping him up if they aren’t thrilled with their left-tackle situations in camp,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in June 2024. “The Washington Commanders could show interest, as they’re likely to start either Cornelius Lucas — who was largely a backup in 2023 — or rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman in Week 1. Humphries previously played under new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.”