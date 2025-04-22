Commanders Urged to Replace $31 Million All-Pro ‘Liability’ in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL draft in a position unlike any in franchise history thanks to the brilliance of last season’s first round pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Because of Daniels, the Commanders are in “win now” mode for the first time in a generation as they come off a 12-5 regular season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. It was the franchise’s best season since their last Super Bowl win in 1991.

Being in “win now” mode has included dealing away draft picks in exchange for veteran talent like left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Those trades have whittled the Commanders’ draft picks to just 5 spots in 2025, although the franchise has somehow managed to retain their first round pick at No. 29 overall.

On the verge of the draft, the Commanders should make address fixing one of the roster’s biggest weaknesses at running back in a series of moves that should include releasing veteran Austin Ekeler — a move that would clear $3.6 million in salary cap space.

Concussions Main Concern for Ekeler Moving Forward

While Ekeler earned NFL All-Pro honors as a return specialist in 2024, he’s a liability moving foward after missing 5 games due to 2 separate concussions last season. Combine that with a 2025 draft class considered one of the deepest for running backs in recent memory and you start to see a clear path forward.

Bleacher Report had Ekeler targeted as a possible salary cap casualty immediately after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

From Bleacher Report: “The Commanders mostly used Ekeler as a receiving back. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jayden Daniels saw a lot more of the carries. Ekeler did turn his 41 targets into 35 catches for 366 yards. Washington could probably get that kind of production at a much cheaper rate if they are looking to carve out about $3.5 million in their budget.”

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti had Ekeler listed among his “2025 roster bubble candidates” toward the end of the regular season.

Ekeler signed a 2-year, $8.34 million contract with the Commanders in March 2024 after spending the first 7 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and has $31.8 million in career earnings headed into 2025.

Ekeler Suffered ‘Major Symptons’ After Second Concussion

In Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, Ekeler suffered a concussion so severe it forced him to miss the next 4 games.

“I didn’t even remember how I got off the field,” Ekeler said in a radio appearance following the Week 12 concussion. “I just remember coming to — as far as remembering stuff — I had short-term memory loss. I remember my wife was sitting in the room, and I’m getting evaluated by our medical staff in the back room. That’s when I started to remember things, and then all of a sudden, OK, we’re getting in the back of the ambulance to go get a CT scan. I was definitely concussed and seeing some major symptoms there.”

It’s not the only time Ekeler, who turns 30 years old in May, has dealt with injury issues in his career. He missed 7 games in 2020 with knee and hamstring injuries, missed 3 games in 2023 with a high ankle sprain and missed time with concussions in 2018 and 2021.