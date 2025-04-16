Commanders Projected to Add RB Compared to Former NFL Offensive Player of the Year

While there probably won’t ever be a point in his career teams won’t be terrified of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels running the ball, the goal is to eventually make teams account for it … just a little less.

The way they can do that is by adding a game-changer at running back, which the Commanders don’t currently have on the roster.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates predict Washington will find their running back of the future in the 2025 NFl draft, where they predict Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson will land with the Commanders in the third round (No. 67 overall), via a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 5 overall running back prospect on Kiper’s latest big board.

“More backfield depth makes sense for the Commanders, and Johnson would bring a good blend of size and power,” Yates wrote on April 15. “His 1,537 rushing yards ranked seventh in the FBS last season.”

The NFL draft is scheduled to run from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Johnson Draws Comparison to Former NFL Offensive POY

Johnson, 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in after rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 6.4 yards per carry in 2024 as he set the Iowa single-season record for rushing touchdowns.

Johnson, who left school with one season of eligibility remaining, also showed he was somewhat capable of catching the ball out of the backfield for the first time in 2024 with 22 receptions for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.