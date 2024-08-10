Commanders Rookie QB Dazzles in Preseason Debut

There wasn’t a big sample size for Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in the preseason opener against the New York Jets, but what fans got to see showed why expectations are soaring.

Daniels started for the Commanders and played one drive in a 20-17 loss to Jets and finished 2-of-3 passing for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Daniels’ highlights were a 42-yard completion to Dyami Brown — his first completion — and his 3-yard rushing touchdown on his only rushing attempt. In his one drive, Daniels drove the Commanders 70 yards over 11 plays and just over 6 minutes then went to the stands and handed his mother the ball after scoring.

Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of LSU after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023. Washington head coach Dan Quinn named Daniels the starter for the preseason opener after he won the spot over veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota in training camp.

Daniels’ play earned praise from another former Heisman Trophy winner and another former No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders — ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who was selected in the first round by Washington in 2012.

“It’s fitting that Jayden Daniels first preseason completion was on a deep ball and his first touchdown was on a QB run,” Griffin III wrote on his X account. “He was the most explosive passer and runner in all of college football last year. THAT’S HOW YOU HEISMAN.”

Daniels also tipped his hat to Washington’s history before the game, showing up to the stadium with a No. 17 Doug Williams jersey on. Williams led Washington to win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, becoming the first Black quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl on the way to winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Williams currently serves as an executive advisor for the Commanders.

Daniels Has Franchise On His Shoulders

Daniels impressed teammates and coaches through the offseason and seemed to take over the starting role for the Commanders early in training camp, even if it wasn’t made official until right before the preseason opener against the Jets. It won’t be officially official until he starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season opener on Sept. 8.

ESPN’s John Keim reported on Aug. 2 that it seemed Daniels had taken firm hold of the Commanders’ starting QB role.

“Though Washington coach Dan Quinn does not want to name Jayden Daniels the starting quarterback just yet, the rookie has quietly started to take all or most of the first-team snaps the last two days,” Keim wrote. “The Commanders still want to see how he progresses, but he’s impressed teammates by how he’s not only recognized some leverages in coverage, but also how he’s then adjusted.”

How Did Other QBs Do For Commanders?

The Commanders played four quarterbacks against the Jets; Daniels, Mariota, veteran Jeff Driskel and rookie Sam Hartman, who was signed as an undrafted free agent.

Driskel led the Commanders with 87 passing yards and Hartman finished with 83 passing yards — Mariota was 1-of-1 passing for 6 yards on his only drive. None of the four quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass.