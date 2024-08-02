Rookie Beginning to Take over as QB1 for Commanders

Whenever it happens — and it’s going to happen at some point — don’t expect a lot of fanfare when Jayden Daniels officially becomes the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Unofficially, it may have already happened.

ESPN’s John Keim reported on Aug. 2 that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is going about practices as if he will be the starter when the Commanders open the season on Sept. 8 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Though Washington coach Dan Quinn does not want to name Jayden Daniels the starting quarterback just yet, the rookie has quietly started to take all or most of the first-team snaps the last two days,” Keim wrote. “The Commanders still want to see how he progresses but he’s impressed teammates by how he’s not only recognized some leverages in coverage, but also how he’s then adjusted.”

On paper, Daniels has been competing with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota for the starting spot.

Mariota signed a 1-year, $6 million contract with the Commanders in March and is on his third team in three years following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels Shows Connection With Vets in Practice

Daniels may have already shown he has the most fundamental understanding of Washington’s offense down pat — getting the ball to veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“During practice Friday, Daniels connected with receiver Terry McLaurin on another back-shoulder throw in which McLaurin made a one-handed grab,” Keim wrote. “The two have started to develop a good rhythm; Daniels has also connected often with tight end Zach Ertz.”

It’s hard to see the Commanders’ offense succeeding without another big year from McLaurin, who led the team with 79 receptions for 1,002 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 despite only going over 100 receiving yards once in a single game.

McLaurin has four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Daniels, Mariota Have Plenty in Common

If the Commanders are going to succeed with Daniels as the starting quarterback, it would serve Mariota well to become entrenched as a long-term backup and possible mentor to the future of the franchise.

On July 31, the Commanders’ social media team even uncovered a picture of a teenage Daniels wearing Mariota’s No. 8 jersey from his time with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

“(The picture) makes me feel old,” said Mariota, who will turn 31 years old in October.

As far as the beginnings of their careers go, Daniels and Mariota have a lot in common.

They were both No. 2 overall picks after winning the Heisman Trophy — Mariota at Oregon in 2014 and Daniels at LSU in 2023. They both entered the NFL as elite dual-threat quarterbacks. Mariota ran for over 700 yards in each of his three seasons with the Ducks and Daniels rushed for over 700 yards in each of his last three seasons as a starter at Arizona State and LSU, including a career-high 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

They’re both almost exactly the same size as rookies. Daniels’ is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and Mariota was 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds when he started his career.

The Commanders open the preseason on Aug. 10 at the New York Jets.