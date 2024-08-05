Rookie Offensive Tackle Could Grab Starting Spot for Commanders

The Washington Commanders earned praise almost across the board for the talent they brought in with the 2024 NFL draft.

While the headliner of that draft has and always will be — for better or worse — No. 2 overall pick and presumed starting quarterback, there might be some immediate returns at one of the most important positions on the field.

ESPN’s John Keim reported on Aug. 5 that rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman is neck-and-neck with veteran Cornelius Lucas in the competition to be the starting left offensive tackle — and the person responsible for protecting Daniels’ blind side.

“Washington has rotated veteran Cornelius Lucas and rookie Brandon Coleman with the starting offensive line at left tackle,” Keim wrote. “It’s the one spot along the line most up for grabs. Both also have worked at right side as well. Washington drafted Coleman in the third round — he played both tackle and guard at TCU. Lucas has started 47 games during his first 10 seasons, serving primarily as a swing tackle. Coleman has impressed early with his footwork and balance. If Coleman can win the job, Washington would solve a premium position for a few years.”

Say what they will about their goal of winning championships .. the true dream of any NFL executive is draft a top-tier player and watch them become a starter and a star while still on their rookie contract.

It’s always, all about the money.

Commanders Hoping Daniels, Coleman Click Early

If Daniels shows he can be an elite starting quarterback early in his career and Coleman earns the starting left tackle spot and sticks, it could represent the deal of a lifetime for the Commanders.

Theoretically, if both players start as rookies and are decent and can turn the Commanders into a playoff team early, the franchise gets three years of comparatively cheap labor. How much would they save, exactly?

Daniels has a 4-year, $37.7 million that will pay him an average of $10.1 million across his first three seasons. Coleman, a third-round pick, has a 4-year, $6.05 million contract that will pay him an average of $1.4 million across his first three seasons.

The median salary of the Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2024 is $50.5 million — a savings of $121.2 million before the Commanders would likely be forced to give Daniels a contract extension following the 2026 season.

The median salary of the Top 10 NFL left offensive tackles in 2024 is $22 million — a savings of $61.8 million on Coleman’s contract over the same time.

Commanders Historically Bad on OL in 2023

The Commanders were as bad in pass protection as any team in the NFL in 2023, when starter Sam Howell led the NFL in sacks taken (65) and interceptions (21) — the 65 sacks broke the previous single-season franchise record of 49 sacks.

That forced the franchise to revamp the entire offensive line, not just at left tackle.

“After changing starters at four line spots in 2023, the Commanders have undergone more changes to their line in 2024,” Keim wrote. “They will have three new starters — at center, left guard and left tackle. But while the center is known (Tyler Biadasz) and the guard is likely known (Nick Allegretti).”