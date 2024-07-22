Commanders Predicted to Exceed Expectations in 2024

New year, new team?

The Washington Commanders have revamped their entire franchise in the offseason, from the front office to the product on the field, and Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton is predicting the franchise will exceed expectations in 2024 and go over their predicted over/under win total of 6.5 wins.

The biggest reason for that optimism seems to be rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and one of the best dual-threat quarterback prospects in recent memory.

“The Washington Commanders had the No. 2 pick in the draft, which allowed them to take Daniels, but this team has a lot for him to work with on offense,” Moton wrote. “Daniels has an established lead receiver, Terry McLaurin, a recent first-round wideout, Jahan Dotson, and one of the league’s best pass-catching running backs, Austin Ekeler. Defensively, the Commanders unit could come together a lot quicker than most would expect for a rebuilding squad.”

Washington’s rookies reported for training camp on July 18 in Ashburn, Virginia, followed by the veterans reporting on July 23.

Another point of improvement for the Commanders has been the defense. The team brings in a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn and has added stout re-enforcements on the defensive front including a pair of free agent inside linebackers in veterans Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.

“Defensively, the Commanders unit could come together a lot quicker than most would expect for a rebuilding squad,” Moton wrote. “Head coach Dan Quinn fielded a top-seven scoring defense in all three of his years as a play-caller for the Dallas Cowboys. A few players and pass game coordinator-secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. followed him from Dallas to Washington.”

Commanders Bottomed Out Under Old Ownership

Without hesitation, the Commanders have been one of the worst franchises in the NFL for the last 25 years — losing games on the field and creating bad headlines off the field thanks to the corrupt and inept ownership of Daniel Snyder.

Snyder is now gone after he sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris for approximately $6 billion in July 2023, but his legacy of losing remains.

Under Snyder’s ownership, the Commanders won just two playoff games in 25 years and haven’t won a playoff game since defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2005.

In 25 years as owner, Snyder’s teams had just six winning seasons, and none since 2016.

Could Offensive Line Be Key for Commanders?

While Daniels seems like he could star as a rookie and the defense appears ready for one of the NFL’s big turnarounds in 2024, the Commanders’ offensive line could be the unit that determines whether the team can improve after going 4-13 in 2023.

“The Commanders’ biggest area of concern is the offensive line, which may feature three new starters compared to last season,” Moton wrote. “If the unit flops, it could derail their season. However, Daniels’ ability to tuck and run could offset potential pass protection issues. He ran for 2,019 yards and 21 touchdowns in his last two years at LSU.”