Commanders Rookie QB Gets Bad News on ‘Realistic’ Roster Chances

The Washington Commanders are headed into their 3rd consecutive year with the same starting quarterback and backup quarterback — Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota — and unless the franchise sees a massive turnaround in 2026, that duo won’t be together much longer.

While Daniels has at least 2 more seasons as the starter, no matter how much he gets hurt or goes in the tank again, as he did in 2025, the Commanders will probably need to get a new backup moving forward.

That’s part of the reason they spent a 7th-round pick on quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay points out should already be feeling pressure as a rookie.

In Kay’s model, the “realistic expectation” for Kaliakmanis would be that he’s lucky to stick on the roster as the emergency 3rd quarterback in 2026.