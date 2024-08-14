Rookie Tight End Turning Heads for Commanders After Preseason Debut

The preseason debut of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels seemed to be all anyone wanted to discuss after a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 10.
That’s understandable. Daniels was electric in his one drive, where he capped things off with a 3-yard touchdown run.
But he wasn’t the only rookie who made a big impression.
Tight end Ben Sinnott also made people stand up and take notice after catching 3 passes for 57 yards, including a rumbling, 44-yard catch-and-run in which the Jets needed multiple players to take him down at the end.
Sinnott’s performance prompted Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski to put him on his list of the Top 10 rookies in the NFL in the preseason.
“General manager Adam Peters drafted Sinnott in the second round for a reason,” Sobleski wrote. “He’s a tremendous athlete who can provide a safety blanket for his quarterbacks … Sinnott caught three passes for 57 yards against the New York Jets. To Quinn’s point, the tight end’s 44-yard breakout was an easy seam route with a free release but required the rookie to make the grab with a safety bearing down on him. The tight end forced a missed tackle. While (Zach) Ertz is a well-established veteran, Sinnott can grow into an excellent weapon for Kliff Kingsbury’s passing attack.”
Sinnott Became Big 12 Star at Kansas State
In three seasons at Kansas State, Sinnott had 82 receptions for 1,138 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 1 rushing touchdown on the way to being a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023. His 10 receiving touchdowns tied the Kansas State career record for tight ends.
The Commanders selected Sinnott, 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, in the second round (No. 54 overall), making him the highest-draft tight end for the team since taking USC’s Fred Davis in the second round (No. 48 overall) in 2008.
“After previously getting great value in this draft, according to the PFF big board, the Commanders pick the 105th-ranked player in Round 2 (with Sinnott),” wrote PFF’s Trevor Sikkema in his post-draft grades for all 32 NFL teams. “Sinnott is an athletic tight end for Jayden Daniels to develop with for the next decade. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level but can do everything well. Sinnott’s 14 missed tackles forced in 2023 ranked third among tight ends, and he made 31 explosive plays over the past two seasons.
Former Commanders Star TE Praised Sinnott
During an appearance on The Kevin Sheehan Show on May 6, former Washington tight end Chris Cooley said he saw striking similarities between himself and Sinnott.
“If (Sinnott) is wearing No. 47, we are identical,” Cooley said, referring to the jersey number he wore in nine seasons in Washington.
Cooley was a 3rd round pick out of Utah State in 2004 and played his entire, nine-year career in Washington, where he made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2004 and was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2008.
Washington hasn’t had a Pro Bowl tight end since Jordan Reed in 2016.
“I will tell you right now, (former Washington head coach) Joe Gibbs would love Ben Sinnott,” Cooley said. “This would be his guy. He would draft this guy. This is his H-back who can play receiver and tight end. He is a versatile tight end.”
