Rookie Tight End Turning Heads for Commanders After Preseason Debut

The preseason debut of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels seemed to be all anyone wanted to discuss after a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 10.

That’s understandable. Daniels was electric in his one drive, where he capped things off with a 3-yard touchdown run.

But he wasn’t the only rookie who made a big impression.

Tight end Ben Sinnott also made people stand up and take notice after catching 3 passes for 57 yards, including a rumbling, 44-yard catch-and-run in which the Jets needed multiple players to take him down at the end.

Sinnott’s performance prompted Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski to put him on his list of the Top 10 rookies in the NFL in the preseason.