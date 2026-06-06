Commanders UDFA Rookie RB Creating Roster Buzz

The Washington Commanders don’t have any set positions in their backfield — not even 2nd-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt seems like a sure thing after he led the team in rushing as a rookie in 2025.

That means someone could come out of nowhere to make the 53-man roster. CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards predicts that someone could be undrafted free agent rookie running back Robert Henry Jr.

“Washington’s backfield should be competitive as there is no clear feature back between Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen and Jerome Ford,” Edwards wrote. “Henry was given the team’s third-largest practical guarantee. Henry is a smaller back who builds speed quickly and contributes in the pass game.”

Commanders in Concerning RB Drought

The Commanders haven’t had a player rush for over 900 yards in a single season since Antonio Gibson rushed for 1,042 yards in 2021, and haven’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Alfred Morris did it from 2012 to 2014.

That means jobs are up for grabs, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled out Henry as the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agent.

The Commanders’ leading rusher in 2025 was rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 7th-round pick who rushed for 805 yards and 8 touchdowns but also struggled with fumbles.