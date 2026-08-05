Commanders Get Good Injury News on $134 Million Offensive Duo

For all the criticisms that have been heaped on the Washington Commanders this offseason — pick your poison when it comes to that — the 1 part of their roster that’s been immune has been the offensive line.

The Commanders got a big boost in that regard on Wednesday, when head coach Dan Quinn announced that 2 stars of that unit had returned to practice with guard Sam Cosmi and NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

“Quinn says Sam Cosmi and Laremy Tunsil are back at practice today,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X on Wednesday morning.

“Both G Sam Cosmi and LT Laremy Tunsil will practice today,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Both sat out Tuesday.”

The duo is also 2 of Washington’s highest-paid players — and 2 of the highest-paid players at their positions in the entire NFL. Cosmi signed a 4-year, $74 million contract extension before the 2024 season. Tunsil signed a 2-year, $60.2 million contract extension on March 9.

Sam Cosmi Finally Healthy After Spate of Injuries

Cosmi, 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds, tore his ACL in an AFC Divisional Round upset of the Detroit Lions following the 2024 season. He played only 9 games in 2025 due to injuries and recovery from the previous year’s injury — he closed out the season on injured reserve with a concussion as the Commanders stumbled to a 5-12 record.

Headed into 2026, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Cosmi 1 of the NFL’s “Best Kept Secrets” — mostly because teams may have forgotten exactly how dominant he can be.

“Sam Cosmi looked like a star in the making along the Washington Commanders’ offensive line,” Sobleski wrote. “Then, injuries took their toll. A healthy Cosmi found a home at guard in 2023, where he looked like a future Pro Bowl performer. He simply needs to stay on the field … between those two (injuries), Cosmi played well and provided stability alongside first-round right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. With Cosmi cleared, the Commanders will feature the same starting five as last year. Continuity is an important, albeit overlooked, aspect of offensive line performance. Washington can benefit greatly from having its best interior blocker in the lineup every week.”