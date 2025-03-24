Former Commanders QB Named One of NFL’s ‘Top Trade Targets’

The Washington Commanders didn’t need to see another season of Sam Howell — even as a backup quarterback — after watching him start 17 games in the 2023 season.

They didn’t need to see more of Howell because they watched him go 4-13 while leading the NFL in sacks (65) and interceptions (21).

Howell was shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks via a trade in the offseason and the Commanders moved on quickly, watching No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks as a rookie and lead the franchise to the NFC Championship Game.

After backing up Geno Smith in 2024, Howell will now back up Sam Darnold in 2025 unless he gets shipped to another team — something Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks could happen as he listed Howell among his “top trade targets for QB needy teams” on March 21.