Commanders Sign Former Draft Pick to Address Glaring Roster Issue

The original sin for the Washington Commanders was letting a Pro Bowl center walk out the door, which they did when they released Tyler Biadasz in February, only to see him scooped up 1 week later by the Los Angeles Chargers on a 3-year, $30 million contract.
Now, 1 week into training camp, the Commanders are still looking for answers.
“Washington has signed C Trey Hill, who worked out for them Saturday, and released CB Tre Hawkins,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Sunday. “With C Nick Allegretti out at least a week, needed someone else at the position. Hill spent 3 years with Cincinnati (’21-24) and he started 3 games. Appeared in 25, mostly on special teams.”
Hill, 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, was a 6th-round pick (No. 190 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft and played with them until 2024. He split 2025 between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears but didn’t play in any regular-season games and was with the Tennessee Titans this offseason until they released him on June 16.
Tyler Biadasz Called ‘Biggest Steal’ in Free Agency
Bleacher Report called former Biadasz the NFL’s “Biggest Steal” in free agency this offseason after the Commanders cut him in a move to clear salary cap space.
“The free agent market at the center position got reset in a seismic way when the Las Vegas Raiders handed Tyler Linderbaum a three-year contract averaging a staggering $27 million a season. Linderbaum is admittedly an excellent offensive lineman,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote. “But the Los Angeles Chargers were able to add a Pro Bowl center of their own — and his entire three-year deal isn’t that much bigger than Linderbaum’s average annual salary.”
Commanders Will Likely Regret Losing Biadasz
Biadasz was also called the salary-cap casualty that an NFL team will come to regret most.
“Biadasz’s release by the Washington Commanders simply didn’t make sense,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. ” … After seeing quarterback Jayden Daniels suffer multiple injuries in 2025, the Commanders should be more focused on building up their offensive line, not tearing it down. They certainly shouldn’t have released a 28-year-old center who started 16 games last season and played well.”
The Commanders didn’t think enough of Biadasz to pay him the $8.3 million he was owed in 2026 and released him for relatively meager salary cap savings.
“The Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M, per The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Biadasz was cut by the Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise.”
Commanders Signed Biadasz for Big Money in 2024
Biadasz started 31 games the last 2 seasons for the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $29.5 million free-agent contract before the 2024 season.
The plan for the Commanders, while not totally clear, could be to simply put 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti at center — he’s listed as a guard/center.
Drafted in the 4th round (No. 146 overall) out of Wisconsin in the 2020 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Biadasz spent his first 4 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.
Commanders Sign Former Draft Pick to Address Glaring Roster Issue