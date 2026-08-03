Commanders Sign Former Draft Pick to Address Glaring Roster Issue

The original sin for the Washington Commanders was letting a Pro Bowl center walk out the door, which they did when they released Tyler Biadasz in February, only to see him scooped up 1 week later by the Los Angeles Chargers on a 3-year, $30 million contract.

Now, 1 week into training camp, the Commanders are still looking for answers.

“Washington has signed C Trey Hill, who worked out for them Saturday, and released CB Tre Hawkins,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Sunday. “With C Nick Allegretti out at least a week, needed someone else at the position. Hill spent 3 years with Cincinnati (’21-24) and he started 3 games. Appeared in 25, mostly on special teams.”

Hill, 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, was a 6th-round pick (No. 190 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft and played with them until 2024. He split 2025 between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears but didn’t play in any regular-season games and was with the Tennessee Titans this offseason until they released him on June 16.

Tyler Biadasz Called ‘Biggest Steal’ in Free Agency

Bleacher Report called former Biadasz the NFL’s “Biggest Steal” in free agency this offseason after the Commanders cut him in a move to clear salary cap space.

“The free agent market at the center position got reset in a seismic way when the Las Vegas Raiders handed Tyler Linderbaum a three-year contract averaging a staggering $27 million a season. Linderbaum is admittedly an excellent offensive lineman,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote. “But the Los Angeles Chargers were able to add a Pro Bowl center of their own — and his entire three-year deal isn’t that much bigger than Linderbaum’s average annual salary.”

Commanders Will Likely Regret Losing Biadasz

Biadasz was also called the salary-cap casualty that an NFL team will come to regret most.