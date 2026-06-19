ESPN: Commanders Need to Make ‘One Final Move’ for Controversial WR

In most cases, NFL teams need to worry about chemistry regarding how any particular free-agent signing might fit in their locker room. The Washington Commanders might be past all of that.

They need some dudes. Nowhere do they need those dudes more than at wide receiver.

With Terry McLaurin their only proven option at the position — and coming off an injury-filled 2025 season — ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks the Commanders need to sign free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill in their final offseason move before training camp.

“The caveat here is ‘if healthy,’ but the Commanders could use a solid No. 2 receiver and a field stretcher who is a step up from Dyami Brown,” Schatz wrote. “They are currently third in cap space, so the economics work for them. Jayden Daniels is a dynamic young quarterback who could get the ball out to Hill.”

Hill’s health — and where he’s at mentally — are 2 different issues. If those things are right, and the Commanders can’t sign free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then Hill might be the best option available.

Gruesome Injury for Tyreek Hill in Week 4

Anyone watching the Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 regular season had to witness Hill’s gruesome, season-ending leg injury — and immediately had that image seared into their memory.

For an injury like Hill’s, which was a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including a torn ACL, there’s not really a concrete timetable as to when he should be able to return.

Hill, who has $146.2 million in career earnings, was released by the Dolphins on February 22 to clear $22.6 million in salary cap space. Spotrac has him projected to land a 2-year, $30.1 million contract, but that seems a bit high — if the Commanders do want him, they might start with something along the lines of a 1-year, $10 million offer.

“Although Hill is in the latter stages of his career, he could be a high-end No. 2 option behind Terry McLaurin, who’s set to be the focal point of new offensive coordinator David Blough’s offense,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote in February following Hill’s release. “Following an injury-riddled down year, quarterback Jayden Daniels could post gaudy passing numbers in a rebound season with a McLaurin-Hill tandem on the perimeter.”

Tyreek Hill: Big-Time Stats, Big-Time Headaches

Hill has arguably been the most dominant wide receiver in the NFL over the last decade. He could very well wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s also been almost a constant headache for whatever team he’s played on, with a constant and dizzying array of off-field issues dating back to getting thrown off the team at Oklahoma State in 2014 for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

In the last 3 years alone, Hill has been investigated for the assault of a marina employee (June 2023), successfully sued for paternity by by 2 different women (December 2023), and sued by a social media influencer for allegedly breaking her leg (2024).

In April 2025, his mother-in-law called the police to the family home to investigate an alleged domestic dispute between the couple, but no charges were filed. Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, filed for divorce the next day.