NFL Decision Opens Door for Commanders to Sign $157 Million NFL All-Pro

If the thing holding the Washington Commanders back from signing free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a possible NFL suspension, that became a moot point on Friday.

Diggs, who was facing a possible suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, finally received word that no evidence had been found that would lead to him missing games.

In December, Diggs was arrested for felony strangulation and assault and battery after he was accused of strangling his personal chef. In May, he was found not guilty of all charges following a jury trial.

“The NFL closed out its review of the matter involving Stefon Diggs and his former chef,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday. “It said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation.”

“The NFL notified FA WR Stefon Diggs today that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots in March 2025 and led his team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. He was released on March 12 after a scandal-filled year, clearing $16.8 million in salary cap space.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Diggs has approximately $157.1 million in career earnings.

Diggs Siblings Could Reunite on Commanders

Diggs isn’t the only NFL All-Pro in his family looking for a home. His younger brother, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, is also a free agent.

There are growing calls to have the Maryland natives return home to play for the Commanders. That buzz only continued to pick up in May, when a TikTok of the siblings together showed them being asked: “How long until you both get in Commanders uniforms?”

Both brothers smiled widely at the question.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now,” Stefon Diggs said. “We gonna talk about it real soon though.”

Trevon Diggs played for the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in 2025, but has battled injuries the last few years.

Commanders Called ‘Ideal Landing Spot’

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

“Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels, “Locker wrote. “Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why. The 32-year-old was an anchor for New England’s upstart passing attack, ranking 10th among qualifiers in PFF receiving grade (82.6) and yards per route run (2.08) while dropping just 2.9% of his targets. Diggs will now play on his fourth squad in four years, but he’s been a remarkably consistent playmaker when healthy — earning at least a 77.6 receiving grade in every season of his career … Daniels would benefit from Diggs’ inside-outside skillset to lift the Commanders’ beleaguered group.”

Former Washington Commanders general manager Scot McLoughan went on “The Kevin Sheehan Show” on May 15 and claimed he tried to draft Stefon Diggs in the 2015 NFL draft but was stopped by former owner Daniel Snyder over perceived “off-field issues” with the University of Maryland star.

Diggs was eventually drafted in the 5th round (No. 146 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings. In 10 NFL seasons, he is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler.