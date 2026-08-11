Commanders Sign 6-foot-1, 243-Pound Former Big Ten Star

The Washington Commanders aren’t done adding to their defense, signing a former Big Ten star — Penn State inside linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

“The Commanders announced the signing of LB Curtis Jacobs,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“The Commanders released two players this morning and only signed one, so here’s the other,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Curtis Jacobs tried out yesterday, and he must’ve impressed. Love seeing a Nittany Lion I covered at Penn State!”

Jacobs, 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection at Penn State but went undrafted in 2024. The Commanders are his 5th team in 2 seasons after stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants.

Jacobs played for the UFL’s D.C. Defenders in 2026.

Curtis Jacobs Projected as 5th-Round Pick

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Jacobs projected as a 5th-round pick in his 2024 pre-draft evaluation.

“Three-year starter with solid production on a unit that has been full of talent during his tenure,” Zierlein wrote. “Jacobs has good size and play strength but offers average range as a tackler. He plays with active hands and can work around blocks, but he’s often a step slow in diagnosing the play. Jacobs can fit run gaps and make plays that are in front of him, but he doesn’t show consistent enough field awareness to expect he’ll make plays on all three downs. His speed testing was average at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his overall explosiveness was strong, which could make him a Day 3 target with backup and special teams potential.”

Commanders Made Biggest Offseason Move at LB

The Commanders made their biggest and most important move of the offseason at inside linebacker — they selected Ohio State’s Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Styles has been a sensation at training camp to this point. He signed a 4-year, $37.7 million rookie contract.

Styles is already being paid more than the Commanders’ 2 presumed starting inside linebackers before the draft in free-agent signee and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leo Chenal (2 years, $24 million) and NFL All-Pro Frankie Luvu (3 years, $31 million).

“I can honestly say, I think we drafted a future Hall of Famer,” Commanders fan Janky Rondo wrote on his official X account.

“Sweat flying everywhere. Blood on his jersey. It’s the first day of pads. We got a (expletive) monster,” Commanders superfan Brady wrote on his official X account.

“Pray for anyone catching a slant across the middle against this team this year,” Commanders fan Dullah wrote on its official X account.