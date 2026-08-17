Commanders Bring Back 5-foot-11, 216-Pound Veteran RB

The Washington Commanders are bringing back a veteran running back who started his career with the team when they were still called the Redskins.

“The Commanders are signing RB Craig Reynolds, per source,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Monday. “He worked out for the team Sunday. With Jeremy McNichols out a bit with a quad injury, needed another RB.”

Reynolds made Washington’s roster as an undrafted free agent out of NCAA Division II Kutztown State in 2019 and has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and New England Patriots.

The longest stint and the best years of his career were with the Lions from 2021 to 2025. Reynolds had a career-high 280 yards of total offense with the Lions in 2021 but has been most helpful for teams he’s played on with his special teams play, where he’s averaged over 50 percent of all special teams snaps throughout his career.

Commanders Have Uncertain Future at RB

Reynolds at least comes to a team with no clear future at running back, where Jacory Croskey-Merritt returns as the leading rusher from last season, but the Commanders also went out and signed veteran free agents Rachaad White and Jerome Ford.

That being said, perhaps the Commanders’ best shot at having a 1,000-yard rusher isn’t even a running back — it’s 3rd-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who set the NFL rookie rushing record for quarterbacks in 2024 with 891 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the way to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Commanders Also Drafted Rookie Running Back

Not only did the Commanders sign the free agent running back duo, but they also drafted a running back with Penn State’s Kaytron Allen in the 6th round.

Allen topped Bleacher Report’s list of the NFL’s “Most Overlooked” rookie running backs.

“The Commanders have already shown they will hand a large role in the backfield to a rookie,” B/R’s Gary Davenport wrote on July 16. “Last year, Jacory Croskey-Merritt went from a seventh-round pick to the lead back in the nation’s capital. This isn’t to say Allen will immediately usurp Croskey-Merritt in that role in 2026. But given his punishing running style, it would not be a surprise if Allen eventually claimed a larger share of the workload.”