Commanders Projected to Lose Top WR Target to Rival Cowboys

The Washington Commanders remain among the most likely candidates to add a wide receiver before the NFL season begins less than two months from now, but the options appear to be dwindling fast.

A couple months ago, Brandon Aiyuk looked like a promising candidate. However, he has imploded on social media to a significant degree since, and it’s unclear if the Commanders will even be interested should Aiyuk ever actually get his release from the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyreek Hill is also a name that has floated around free agency for months, and which analysts have explored frequently as a potential fit in Washington. But he said Thursday, July 23 that he has “no power” in his injured leg approximately 10 months after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee.

That leaves Stefon Diggs as arguably the most sensible option remaining for the Commanders, though other teams have incentive to seek out his services, including potentially the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation had a different thought earlier this week when he predicted that Diggs will ultimately ink a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to join a juggernaut offense that already includes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.