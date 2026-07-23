Tyreek Hill Issues Worrying Injury Update After Dolphins Release

The Miami Dolphins have spent much of the offseason shedding as much salary as they possibly can. That involved moving on from a handful of talented players, with that group including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. By releasing Hill, the Dolphins saved $22.8 million in cap space, although they did absorb a $28.2 million dead cap hit as part of the process.

Hill’s 2025 campaign came to an end in Week 4 after he suffered a dislocated left knee, which tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL. That left Hill with a lengthy recovery timeline, and he is still working on getting himself to full health. While Hill hopes to play in 2026, he recently issued a concerning update on his injury status that indicates he still has a long way to go until he’s 100% healthy.

Tyreek Hill Claims He Still Has ‘No Power’ in Left Knee

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Ever since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick back in 2016, Hill has been one of the most explosive playmakers in the pros. He has eight Pro Bowl selections to his name, in addition to five All-Pro First Team honors. Hill’s calling card is his speed, and even as he got older, he still remained one of the fastest players on the planet.

If there’s anything that could slow down Hill, it’s a dislocated knee, which is one of the more serious injuries you can suffer in the NFL. Hill was forced to undergo a pair of surgeries to repair his knee, and in the immediate aftermath of this injury, there were serious questions as to whether or not he would ever play football again.

Hill has remained intent on making a return to the field, but when he will be able to actually do that is still unknown. Throughout the offseason, Hill has been documenting his recovery process on his YouTube channel, and while he is making progress, he issued a startling admission when discussing his current injury status.

“It’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said in his most recent YouTube video. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

Tyreek Hill May Not Suit Up in 2026

There are so many question marks surrounding Hill right now that it’s tough to know what the future holds for him. Not only is he still recovering from this serious injury, but he also is without a team after the Dolphins released him. Hill’s track record is good enough that some team will eventually take a flier on him, but there’s no telling what he will look like when he gets back on the field.

For now, all that Hill is focused on doing is getting himself healthy. If he plays in 2026, that’d have to be considered a win, but there’s a very real possibility that Hill will miss the entire season, which could only make his comeback attempt more difficult. Even though he’s no longer with Miami, fans are pulling for Hill to get healthy, and his status will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the year.